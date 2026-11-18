The Kia Carens Clavis EV has already given Indian buyers a new electric option with three rows of seats and a family-friendly layout. Hyundai is now preparing its own version of this electric MPV for Indonesia. Meet the Hyundai Neira EV, a production model showcased ahead of its public debut on November 20 at Gaikindo Auto Week 2026.
The Neira was first seen as a concept earlier this year at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show. The latest images confirm that the production car has kept much of that design. It shares its basic shape and proportions with the Carens Clavis EV, though Hyundai has made a few changes to the front and rear to give it a distinct identity.
Exterior changes
The Neira gets a black textured panel between the headlamps, revised bumpers and chunkier silver-look skid plate sections. The lighting units and overall body shape are familiar, while the alloy wheel design is different. Hyundai’s own badging and detailing help separate it from the Kia.
- Revised front grille panel
- New bumper design with silver-look cladding
- Different alloy wheels
- Familiar headlamp and tail-lamp layout
The cabin has not been shown in production form yet. However, the Neira is expected to mirror the Clavis EV’s dashboard arrangement, including twin 12.3-inch displays and a raised centre console. Hyundai has confirmed blind-spot monitoring and Bluelink connected-car functions. Reports also point to a 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS and a seven-seat layout, although the complete equipment list will be announced at the launch.
Expected battery and motor options
Hyundai has not released the Neira’s technical specifications. The Carens Clavis EV’s setup could provide a useful indication, but it is not confirmed for the Hyundai yet. The Kia is sold with 42kWh and 51.4kWh battery packs, with a front-mounted motor producing up to 171bhp and 255Nm. The larger battery has a claimed range of up to 490km, while the smaller pack is rated at 404km. These figures are for the Kia and should not be treated as official Neira numbers.
Hyundai is expected to reveal pricing, trim levels and charging details during the event. The Neira will be part of the brand’s electric line-up in Indonesia, and its platform should help keep development costs in check. Its three-row seating and MPV shape give it a practical role for buyers who need space for passengers, rather than a smaller city-focused EV. More information should arrive at the unveiling later this week.
What about India?
Hyundai has not announced an India launch for the Neira EV. The model is expected to reach India in 2027, but the company has not confirmed a date or local specifications. Hyundai could also offer the MPV with petrol power for the Indian market, where three-row family vehicles such as the Maruti Ertiga, Toyota Rumion and Kia Carens have a strong presence.