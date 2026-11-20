Volkswagen is preparing to expand its SUV range in several markets. The company has started series production of the Tengo, a new sub-four-metre SUV developed for African countries. The first customer-bound unit is scheduled for the region, while its South African launch is expected in early 2027.
The news also matters for India. Volkswagen has confirmed plans to introduce a sub-four-metre SUV here in 2027. The Indian model has not been named or shown yet, but the Tengo offers an early look at the brand’s compact SUV programme for emerging markets. The India-spec vehicle is expected to get a separate identity and local engineering for local customer needs.
A new SUV rolls out of Kariega
Production has begun at Volkswagen’s Kariega facility in South Africa. The Tengo is the first Volkswagen SUV to be built at this plant, which previously produced models such as the Polo and Polo Vivo.
Teams from Volkswagen do Brasil and Volkswagen Group Africa worked together on the project. The SUV uses the MQB-A0 platform, also found under the Volkswagen Tera sold in Brazil. Around 75 per cent of its components are shared with other vehicles based on this architecture.
The Tengo is not simply a right-hand-drive Tera. Volkswagen has made several changes for African road and operating conditions, including:
- Stronger rear suspension for rougher roads.
- A revised cooling system and modified drivetrain mounts.
- Higher ground clearance than the Brazilian Tera.
- Engine calibration to handle differences in fuel quality.
Volkswagen says prototypes have covered more than 2.6 million kilometres during testing. The programme was carried out across different driving and road conditions.
Two petrol engines planned
South African buyers will get two petrol engine options. The range starts with a 1.6-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder unit, while the other choice is a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine.
The 1.6-litre engine can be paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed Tiptronic automatic. The turbo-petrol version is offered only with the automatic gearbox.
|Engine
|Power
|Torque
|Gearbox
|1.6-litre naturally aspirated petrol
|110 PS
|152 Nm
|6-speed manual / 6-speed automatic
|1.0-litre turbo-petrol
|116 PS
|160 Nm
|6-speed automatic
The Tengo will sit below the T-Cross in Volkswagen’s South African range. It will be sold in Trend, Life and Style trims. A Black Style or Black Package version based on the top variant is also planned.
Touchscreen and connected features
The cabin gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen and a digital instrument display. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included, along with a 25W wireless smartphone charger.
Volkswagen is yet to announce the full equipment list and prices. More details are expected closer to the SUV’s South African launch.
India’s compact SUV is due in 2027
Volkswagen has confirmed that a sub-four-metre SUV will join its Indian range next year. Its name, design and specifications are still under wraps. The Indian model is expected to draw from the wider compact SUV programme that also includes the Tengo and Tera, but it will have important local differences.
The African SUV uses the global MQB-A0 platform. In India, the new model is expected to use the localised MQB-A0-IN architecture, which underpins the Skoda Kylaq and Volkswagen’s India-made cars.
The upcoming Volkswagen is also expected to share its main mechanical package with the Kylaq. This could include the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, which produces 115 PS and 178 Nm in the Skoda. A six-speed manual and an automatic gearbox are expected, though Volkswagen has not confirmed these details.
The SUV will enter a busy segment that includes the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV 3XO. The Skoda Kylaq will be another close competitor.
The Tengo’s production marks another step in Volkswagen’s compact SUV plans. In India, the brand is preparing for a busy period, with the facelifted Virtus set to launch on December 11, followed possibly by its new sub-four-metre SUV in 2027.