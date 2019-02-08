New Honda CB300R – Image Gallery And First Look Video

Trending:
Launched at a price of INR 2.41 lakh (Pan India, Ex-showroom), the Honda CB300R has announced the bike maker’s return to the premium entry-level motorcycling space in India. A scaled-down CB1000R, the CB300R flaunts Honda’s Neo Sports Cafe design – an amalgamation of everything current with a bit of yesterday. Powered by a 286 cc, liquid cooled, fuel-injected engine, the motor cranks out 30.9 bhp @ 8,000rpm and 27.4Nm @ 6,500rpm. Tipping the scales at 147 kilos (wet), those figures allow this Honda to boast of the best torque-to-weight ratio in its segment. Below is a first look and walk around video of the new motorcycle, followed by some images from the launch event.

To know how fast the Honda CB300R can go, click here. To know how it sounds, hit it here

Honda CB300R India (11)

Available in two colours – Matte Axis Metallic Grey and Candy Chromosphere Red

Honda CB300R India (12)

Notice the liquid cooling apparatus and all-LED illumination

Honda CB300R India (13)

Tyres are Michelins. 110/70 – 17 front and 150/60-17 rear

Honda CB300R India (14)

That’s how the headlight looks when lit

Honda CB300R India (16)

The 286 cc motor has a bore x stroke of 76 x 63.05 mm and a compression ratio of 10.7:1

Honda CB300R India (17)

The end-can has a 2-chamber design to make the motor sound aggressive

Honda CB300R India instrument cluster(10)

The all-digital instrument cluster has a shift light

Honda CB300R India 10 litre fuel tank (6)

The fuel tank can hold 10-litres. The bike is rated for an economy figure of 30.2 km/l

Honda CB300R India 286cc engine (5)

30.9 bhp @ 8,000rpm and 27.4Nm @ 6,500rpm

Honda CB300R India Candy chromosphere Red (1)

Best-in-class torque-to-weight ratio

Honda CB300R India front three quarters (2)

IMU governed dual-channel ABS system is first-in-segment

Honda CB300R India LED headlight (3)

We think the headlight guard must be an optional accessory

Honda CB300R India LED taillight and indicators (8)

That’s what the all-LED rear looks like

Honda CB300R India radially mounted front disc brake (4)

Radially mounted 4-pot calliper bites into a 296 mm front disc

Honda CB300R India rear sprocket and swingarm(9)

Both the tyres are tubeless

 

