New Honda CB300R – Image Gallery And First Look Video

Launched at a price of INR 2.41 lakh (Pan India, Ex-showroom), the Honda CB300R has announced the bike maker’s return to the premium entry-level motorcycling space in India. A scaled-down CB1000R, the CB300R flaunts Honda’s Neo Sports Cafe design – an amalgamation of everything current with a bit of yesterday. Powered by a 286 cc, liquid cooled, fuel-injected engine, the motor cranks out 30.9 bhp @ 8,000rpm and 27.4Nm @ 6,500rpm. Tipping the scales at 147 kilos (wet), those figures allow this Honda to boast of the best torque-to-weight ratio in its segment. Below is a first look and walk around video of the new motorcycle, followed by some images from the launch event.

To know how fast the Honda CB300R can go, click here. To know how it sounds, hit it here

Available in two colours – Matte Axis Metallic Grey and Candy Chromosphere Red

Notice the liquid cooling apparatus and all-LED illumination

Tyres are Michelins. 110/70 – 17 front and 150/60-17 rear

That’s how the headlight looks when lit

The 286 cc motor has a bore x stroke of 76 x 63.05 mm and a compression ratio of 10.7:1

The end-can has a 2-chamber design to make the motor sound aggressive

The all-digital instrument cluster has a shift light

The fuel tank can hold 10-litres. The bike is rated for an economy figure of 30.2 km/l

30.9 bhp @ 8,000rpm and 27.4Nm @ 6,500rpm

Best-in-class torque-to-weight ratio

IMU governed dual-channel ABS system is first-in-segment

We think the headlight guard must be an optional accessory

That’s what the all-LED rear looks like

Radially mounted 4-pot calliper bites into a 296 mm front disc

Both the tyres are tubeless