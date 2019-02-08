New Honda CB300R – Image Gallery And First Look Video
Launched at a price of INR 2.41 lakh (Pan India, Ex-showroom), the Honda CB300R has announced the bike maker’s return to the premium entry-level motorcycling space in India. A scaled-down CB1000R, the CB300R flaunts Honda’s Neo Sports Cafe design – an amalgamation of everything current with a bit of yesterday. Powered by a 286 cc, liquid cooled, fuel-injected engine, the motor cranks out 30.9 bhp @ 8,000rpm and 27.4Nm @ 6,500rpm. Tipping the scales at 147 kilos (wet), those figures allow this Honda to boast of the best torque-to-weight ratio in its segment. Below is a first look and walk around video of the new motorcycle, followed by some images from the launch event.
To know how fast the Honda CB300R can go, click here. To know how it sounds, hit it here
Available in two colours – Matte Axis Metallic Grey and Candy Chromosphere Red
Notice the liquid cooling apparatus and all-LED illumination
Tyres are Michelins. 110/70 – 17 front and 150/60-17 rear
That’s how the headlight looks when lit
The 286 cc motor has a bore x stroke of 76 x 63.05 mm and a compression ratio of 10.7:1
The end-can has a 2-chamber design to make the motor sound aggressive
The all-digital instrument cluster has a shift light
The fuel tank can hold 10-litres. The bike is rated for an economy figure of 30.2 km/l
30.9 bhp @ 8,000rpm and 27.4Nm @ 6,500rpm
Best-in-class torque-to-weight ratio
IMU governed dual-channel ABS system is first-in-segment
We think the headlight guard must be an optional accessory
That’s what the all-LED rear looks like
Radially mounted 4-pot calliper bites into a 296 mm front disc
Both the tyres are tubeless