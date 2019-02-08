VIDEO: Check out the Top Speed of the New Honda CB 300R

Honda launched the all-new CB 300R bike, for a pan-India ex-showroom price of INR 2.41 Lakh. Borrowing styling cues from its elder sibling, the CB 1000R, the CB 300R gets what Honda calls, a ‘neo sport café’ design. A neat looking machine, this Honda will surely make heads turn on the street. This bike comes loaded with quite a few features like an IMU controlled ABS system, all LED illumination, a digital instrument console and some more. Tipping the scales at 147 kg (wet), the CB 300R also happens to be the lightest bike in its class, implying a better power to weight ratio and a best in segment torque to power ratio. All this makes one wonder, how fast can this motorcycle go?

Thanks to a video post on YouTube by channel ‘Free World’ we see a rider take a Honda CB 300R to its limit. The rider starts off by waiting for traffic to clear and launches at a suitable moment. Making the gear shift indicator glow in every gear, the rider extracts the most out of every 6 gears the bike is offered with. In sixth gear, at about 10,000 rpm we see the digital speedo indicate 155 km/h on the console. It is at this speed the rider lets go of the throttle and returns to a rather suitable speed.

Also Read: All-New Honda CBR400R Is Ready To Take On The Ninja 400

At the heart of this bike is a 286 cc single cylinder, liquid cooled motor. Producing a maximum power of 30.9 bhp and 27 Nm of torque. This engine does a rather good job and thanks to some clever bits like low-friction piston rings, iridium spark plugs and some more, Honda claims that it will be low on maintenance as well. Available in two colour options – Matte Axis Gray Metallic and Candy Chromosphere Red, the bike can be booked at any one of these 22 Wing World outlets in the country. However, be ready to wait for sometime as the bike is sold out for the next three months.