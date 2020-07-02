New Force Gurkha BS6: What To Expect From The Facelifted SUV?

The new-generation Force Gurkha was recently spotted testing in the country. Earlier, the off-road SUV was slated to launch in April 2020. Though, it has been postponed due to ongoing pandemic and lockdown. The recent spotting hints that the new model will soon arrive in the market.

Force Motors showcased the 2020 Gurkha at the Auto Expo earlier this year. The model is said to be given a mild facelift along with the mandatory BS6 emission update. The 2020 Force Gurkha is expected to be more modern and powerful than the previous one.

Recent reports suggest that the car is in its final phase of development and it would soon be heading to the production line. We look at what can we expect from the updated off-roader.

Exterior Updates: Still Very Rugged!

Talking of the changes, the 2020 Gurkha will boast of a revised front-end. The new Gurkha has been redesigned, but it retains the classic G-Class inspired styling, getting a new grille and bumpers while retaining the big snorkel. It will now get a new resculpted bumper with a rectangular air dam and prominent fog lamp housings. Also, the headlamps cluster will be revised and will feature LED DRLs along with bi-LED set up for low and high beams giving it a more premium touch.

The updated Gurkha now gets a dual-tone roof paint job. The rear window showcased at the AutoExpo early this year featured a single piece of glass. While the show car featured 16-inch alloy wheels, the model spotted on the roads recently is seen with steel wheels. The carmaker may offer the alloy wheels as an accessory like before. Its spare wheel is mounted on the new tailgate and it features a three-part windshield at the rear.

On the sides, the 2020 Gurkha will get horizontal slats on the fenders for improved ventilation. Also, the rear facet will boast of certain changes. It will now get a redesigned windshield. The new Gurkha gets a single glass panel on the rear window as opposed to the two separate units in the BS4 model. The tailgate-mounted spare wheel will now move towards the centre, while the bumper-mounted tail lamps will now shift on the body shell of the car.

Interior Updates: Utilitarian Feel Intact

Noticeable changes will also be made to its interior. The interior will now come finished in a dual-tone scheme to accentuate the overall ambience; however, it is likely to do with the same age-old hard plastics. The 2020 Force Gurkha will have a newly-designed dashboard, new control surfaces for the air-con system and four forward-facing seats with two individual seats in the second row. Features such as a new centre console with an integrated touchscreen infotainment system, updated instrument cluster, rear parking sensors, dual airbags and ABS (anti-lock braking system) will also be on offer.

Powertrain Options

Speaking of the powertrains, the new Gurkha will be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.6-litre diesel engine that produces 90PS and 280Nm. It will be paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox with a low range gearbox for off-roading. It is also expected to get the more powerful 2.2-litre diesel that was introduced to the Gurkha range in 2019. This diesel unit cranks out a 140 PS of power and 321 Nm of peak torque.

Watch Video:

Off-Road Prowess

The Gurkha was recently updated with a solid axle at the front, whereas the 2020 model showcased at the Auto Expo sported IFS instead of the dual-wishbone setup. The 4×4 drivetrain will be standard across the powertrains with a 4×2 variant offered with the 2.6-litre diesel unit. The 4×4 variants will be equipped with differential locks both at the rear and front differentials.

Also READ: New Honda WR-V BS6 Launched At A Starting Price Of INR 8.50 Lakh

Expected Launch and Price

With the next generation Mahindra Thar in its sight, the facelifted Gurkha is estimated to be priced around Rs 1 lakh premium over the outgoing model. The BS4 model was retailed in the price range of Rs 9.75 lakh – Rs 13.30 lakh (ex-showroom). With the updated model expected to go into production soon, we can expect a launch around the festive season this year.