New Honda WR-V BS6 Launched At A Starting Price Of INR 8.50 Lakh

Honda Cars India Ltd. has launched the new WR-V with updated styling, a few changes in the cabin and BS-6 compliant engines in both Petrol & Diesel. Both engines will be available with manual gearboxes only.

The New Honda WR-V’s exterior changes include a new solid wing chrome grille, LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs and position lamps, LED fog lamps and LED rear combination lamps. The newly-designed R16 dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, louvre-type front grille and shark fin antenna add to the overall appeal of the WR-V.

There are two trims on offer – SV and VX. The petrol-powered Honda WR-V has been priced at INR 849,900 for the SV MT variant and INR 969,900 for the VS MT variant. Diesel-powered versions are priced at INR 979,900 and INR 10,99,900 (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

Inside the cabin, the new WR-V offers a new seat upholstery with an emboss & mesh design and chrome accents on the dashboard. In terms of power, the BS-6 compliant Petrol variant of the New WR-V is powered by a 1.2-litre i-VTEC Petrol engine that delivers a maximum power of 90PS@6000 rpm and a torque of 110 Nm@4800 rpm. It has been mated with a 5-speed manual transmission and has been rated to deliver a fuel efficiency of 16.5 km/l as per test data.

The BS-6 compliant Diesel variant of New WR-V is powered by the 1.5-litre, i-DTEC diesel engine which has been rated to deliver a fuel economy of 23.7 km/l and a maximum power of 100ps@3600 rpm with a max torque of 200 Nm@1750 rpm. It has been mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Honda has applied its advanced exhaust gas after-treatment system with NSC (NOx Storage Catalyst) and DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter) to meet the challenging target of particulate matter (PM) and Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emission in case of diesel engines. Honda’s original Silver Thin Coated DPF (STC-DPF) enables reduction of PM combustion time by 40% compared to the conventional DPF.

In terms of features, the new Honda WR-V gets a one-touch electric sunroof, Auto AC with touchscreen control panel, Multi-Information Combimeter with ECO ASSIST Ambient Rings, Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel with Audio, Voice, Handsfree and Cruise Control Switches, Driver Seat Height Adjuster, One Push Start/Stop Button with White and Red illumination & Honda Smart Key System with Keyless remote.

Further adding to the aesthetics and convenience, is the DIGIPAD 2.0 – an infotainment system which is now a standard feature across all variants. The 17.7 cm Touchscreen Audio, Video and Navigation system comes with seamless smartphone connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a host of advanced functionality like in-built Satellite-Linked Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Live Traffic support through USB Wi-Fi receiver, Voice Command, Messages, Bluetooth Handsfree Telephony & Audio and Wireless Infrared Remote.

The New WR-V also offers front armrest storage area large enough to swallow a full-size tablet and a spacious and accommodating cargo area. Also, there’s a 12-volt power outlet and an available USB port which allows customers to connect their tablet or smartphone. It is equipped with a range of Honda’s ACE body structure, Dual SRS airbags for driver and front passenger, ABS with EBD, Multi-View (Normal, Wide and Top-Down view) Rear camera with Guidelines, tear parking sensor, rear windshield defogger, ECU Immobiliser System, driver-side Window one-touch up/down operation with pinch guard, impact mitigating front headrests, pedestrian injury mitigation technology – all are offered as standard in the New WR-V.

The new WR-V is available with a choice of 6 colour options: Premium Amber Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic and Platinum White Pearl. It is offered with 3 years Unlimited Kilometres warranty as standard. Additionally, customers can opt for Extended Warranty for an additional two years Unlimited / Limited kilometres for extra peace of mind. The car offers a low cost of maintenance with a service interval of 1 year/ 10,000km whichever is earlier and the 3-year Annual Maintenance Package at the time of car purchase with an average cost of Rs. 4,000 for Petrol and Rs. 6,000 for Diesel per year.