New Citroen C3X Launched in India – Premium Features, Smart Tech, and a Starting Price of ₹5.25 Lakh

Key Highlights
- Citroen packs 15 new intelligent features, including Proxi-Sense™ PEPS and cruise control with a speed limiter.
- Safety now includes 6 airbags, HALO 360° camera, LED headlights, and tropicalized AC.
- Prices start at ₹5.25 lakh (ex-showroom), undercutting many rivals.
- Deliveries begin in early September 2025.
Introduction
Citroen India has just pulled the covers off the new C3X, and it’s clearly aiming to shake things up in the compact SUV segment. Priced from a tempting ₹5.25 lakh (ex-showroom), the C3X promises to blend French flair with tech and comfort that make sense for Indian buyers. The brand calls this move part of its “Shift Into the New” philosophy — and on paper, it’s ticking all the right boxes.
A Familiar Shape, Sharper Details
The C3X sticks to its crossover-hatchback stance, but this time around it looks a little more grown-up. The split LED DRLs and bold Citroen grille remain, but you now get sleeker LED Vision headlamps and LED fog lamps. They don’t just add style — they throw out a brighter, crisper beam for night driving. The 180mm ground clearance is unchanged, and with a turning radius of 4.98m, it still feels right at home darting through narrow lanes.
Pick Your Personality: Exterior Color Options
Tech That Anticipates Your Needs
The highlight of the C3X’s tech package is Proxi-Sense™ Passive Entry and Push Start (PEPS) — a segment-first convenience feature. Unlike conventional keyless systems, it doesn’t need a press on the door sensor; the car automatically unlocks when the key is nearby and locks when you walk away.
Adding to the highway driving ease is Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, making long journeys less tiring. The HALO 360° camera system offers seven different viewing modes, helping drivers navigate tight parking spots and tricky roads with confidence.
Inside, the 26 cm (10.25-inch) Citroen Connect touchscreen supports wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, meaning you can mirror your smartphone without messy cables. There’s also a new rear USB Type-C charging port for faster device top-ups.
Comfort Built for Indian Roads
Citroen has retained one of its strongest USPs — Citroen Advanced Comfort Suspension — known for delivering a “flying carpet” ride quality. This system is tuned for Indian road conditions, soaking up potholes and uneven surfaces effortlessly.
The tropicalized automatic AC is another India-specific feature, capable of cooling the cabin to below 14°C even in peak summer heat. The C3X’s cabin remains spacious, with best-in-class rear shoulder room, generous headroom, and theatre-style rear seating for better visibility for all passengers.
Safety That Works Quietly in the Background
The C3X doesn’t skimp on safety, offering:
- 6 airbags
- Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
- ABS with EBD and Hill Hold Assist
- ISOFIX mounts for child seats
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
- Perimetric Alarm
- Speed-sensitive auto door locks and high-speed alerts
The HALO 360° camera also doubles as a safety aid, offering better situational awareness in city traffic and while reversing.
Engines for All Kinds of Drivers
Under the hood, there are two petrol options:
- 1.2L PureTech 82 (naturally aspirated)
- 1.2L PureTech 110 (turbocharged)
Gearbox choices range from a 5-speed manual to a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic. The turbo can sprint from 0–100 km/h in under 10 seconds, but if you’re chasing efficiency, you can expect up to 19.3 km/l (ARAI).
Pricing That Turns Heads
Citroen is playing the value card hard. At ₹5.25 lakh for the base variant, it undercuts most rivals, and even the fully loaded turbo automatic comes in under ₹10 lakh. This makes it appealing to first-time SUV buyers, small families, and even those looking for a stylish second car.
Full Price breakdown
*Please note: Prices are indicative and may change. The Halo 360 Camera can be added to the C3X Shine trims for an additional ₹25,000.
For those eyeing better fuel savings, a factory-fitted CNG kit is available for ₹93,000.
(^ The CNG option is available only with the automatic variant.)
Final Thoughts
The new Citroen C3X isn’t just a mild update — it’s a proper rethink of what buyers in this segment expect. It keeps the quirky French personality but adds practical tech, improved safety, and comfort features that actually make a difference in daily use.
With bookings already open and deliveries kicking off in September 2025, the C3X is shaping up to be one of the most interesting launches in its class this year. If you want something that’s not just another cookie-cutter SUV, this could be worth a look.