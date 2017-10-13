New Aston Martin DB11 Volante Unveiled: Image Gallery, Video, Features And Tech Specs

Aston Martin has revealed the eagerly-awaited DB11 Volante. Joining the DB11 Coupe, which was launched to wide acclaim last year, the new DB11 Volante is aimed to set new standards of performance, innovation, engineering and style to create the definitive open-top Sports GT. Powered by a new 4.0-litre twin-turbo 510PS V8 engine, the DB11 Volante is built around the all-new bonded aluminium structure which was first seen in the DB11 Coupe. The DB11 Volante has been engineered to deliver a much broader envelope of abilities.

This depth and breadth of ability is made possible by the Volante’s 3-stage powertrain and chassis modes. Working with the 8-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission, electric power steering and limited-slip differential with dynamic torque vectoring, the driver is able to configure the car’s responses and tailor its behaviour in a way that best suits the road, weather conditions or their mood. Creature comforts such as a heated steering wheel encourage all-season open-air motoring, and rear seat ISOFIX attachment points – a first for a Volante model – bring added versatility.

Visually the DB11 Volante gets the single-piece aluminium bonnet and ‘Curlicue’ aerodynamic feature from the DB11 Coupe, combined with new wood or carbon fibre veneer panels on the seat backs, a tailored fabric hood – available in a choice of bordeaux red, black silver or grey silver – dramatic ultra-slim ‘light blade’ tail lights that create a bold C graphic and a striking new design of forged alloy wheel.

The defining feature of the DB11 Volante is its convertible roof. The all-new 8-layer roof cossets occupants from the extremes of weather and wind noise. Folding to a class-leading stack height, the Volante’s hood takes just 14 seconds to lower and 16 to close and can be operated remotely from the key, or on the move at speeds of up to 31mph with a 31mph headwind. The new hood system has also led to a 20 per cent gain in boot volume compared to the outgoing DB9 Volante.

In the Life Cycle Durability (LCD) test, engineers subjected the roof to more than 100,000 cycles in special weather chambers designed to simulate conditions in the world’s harshest environments, compressing 10-years of use into a one month test. The results of the LCD test were then validated with real world testing of DB11 Volante development prototypes in locations including Death Valley and the Arctic Circle.

Here’s the promotional video of the new Aston Martin DB11 Volante

Recommended Retail Price from £159,900 in the UK, €199,000 in Germany and $216,495 in USA, first deliveries of the DB11 Volante are scheduled to begin during the first quarter of 2018.