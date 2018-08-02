New 3.3 Km FIA Grade 3 Race Track Coming Up In Andhra Pradesh

It’s no secret that Andhra Pradesh government aims to promote motorsports in the state. In fact, the South Indian state is sponsoring Swiss Moto2 team CGBM Evolution for the 2018 season. Now, there are more reason to rejoice for motorsport fans as the state will get a new race track very soon. The new racetrack will come up in Kotapalli village, of the Ananthapuramu district in Andhra Pradesh.

The new racetrack is promoted by Nidhi Marque One Motors. Speaking to Autocar India, Anush Chakravarthi, Director, Nidhi Marque One Motors, said “We are extremely grateful for the support from the Andhra Pradesh Government and the Chief Minister.”

Source: Hormazd Sorabjee (via Instagram)

The upcoming racetrack will be FIA Grade 3 which means that the circuit will not host Formula 1 races. It’s set in a rolling countryside which may result in an interesting track design with elevation changes. Our own Laguna Seca? Yes, please!

The project will be executed in three phases. The first phase, which will take about 18 months to complete, will see the construction of the 3.3 km racetrack along with a 40-room, 3-star resort. The second and third phases will add a 5-hole golf course, a sports complex and an automotive-themed amusement park. The total project cost is INR 149 crore and is expected to be completed in 90 months. Apart from the racetrack, the facility is also expected to get a drag strip and an off-road course with a rock-crawl driving area.

Amaravati Race Resort – Features At Glance:

3.3 km FIA Grade 3 race circuit

Serviced apartments

Trackside spa and lounges

Members lounge

Pit lane (12 garages & race control)

Car storage for 200 vehicles

Medical training facilities

4×4 and SUV off road driving course

Driver training and dynamics area

Auto research centre

Water attenuation

Source: Autocar India