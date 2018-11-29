New 2019 Yamaha FZ FI Spotted on Video – Expect More Power, Features

Only today we did a post on the best 160cc motorcycles in India, and omitted the FZ-S for two reasons. One – it’s a sub 150cc motorcycles, and two, the power and torque output numbers don’t match up with the 160cc players. Seems like Yamaha realized that the once hot FZ is getting old in the tooth! A new version is in the works and it’s been recorded doing the rounds, on video by YouTuber Saurabh Arora. The very lightly camouflaged bike looks beefier than the version it’s supposed to replace. Also, the next gen FZ FI, as it’s expected to be called is only weeks away from being launched in India.

The big news here is enhanced performance. The engine capacity on the current gen FZ is 149.1cc with a power output of 13.1 PS and 12.8 Nm. This may be changed in several ways, including a bump up in compression ratio, or may be a re-bore, but all of that is pure speculation. What’s for sure, is that the output from the engine will see a considerable increase.

In addition to the more muscular fuel tank, the bike will also witness addition of tank shrouds, and new panels. The seat will be a single piece unit and redesigned to accommodate a pillion rider more comfortably. Other changes include a new belly pan, a different design for the exhaust as well as new alloys. Also new is an LED headlamp unit, tweaked ergonomics and changes made to the other smaller panels, along with a new instrument console. The current FZ FI retails for an ex-showroom price of Rs 81.5K – expect the new model to be a slightly more expensive.

Check out the new 2019 FZ FI in action in the video below.