Honda Cars India Will Voluntarily Replace Takata Airbag Inflators Of 22,834 Vehicles

Honda Cars India has announced that it will voluntarily replace Takata passenger front airbag inflators of 22,834 vehicles of 2013 model of Accord, City and Jazz as part of Honda’s precautionary global recall campaign concerning Takata front airbag inflators. The replacement will be carried out free of cost at Honda Cars India dealerships across the country in a phased manner, starting from January 19, 2018, and the company will communicate with customers directly.

Model Model Year No of Affected Vehicles Accord 2013 510 City 2013 22,084 Jazz 2013 240 Total 22,834

The customers can check whether their cars are covered under this campaign by submitting their 17 character alpha-numeric Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the special microsite which has been created on the company’s website.

Honda Cars India reiterates the importance of replacing the defective Takata front airbag inflators urgently as they may deploy with excessive internal pressure when activated. The airbag inflator casing might rupture which may result in injury or safety risk to the vehicle occupants.

