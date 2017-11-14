Locally Manufactured Jaguar F-Pace Launched In India, Priced At INR 60.02 Lakh

Jaguar Land Rover India has announced the start of local manufacturing of the F-Pace. Available in the Prestige variant which is powered by a 2.0-litre four cylinder, 177 hp turbocharged Ingenium diesel engine, the locally manufactured 2018 F-pace is priced at INR 60.02 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India).

The Jaguar F-Pace comes with a range of features including adaptive LED headlights, activity key, Wi-Fi hotspot with Pro Services, 10.2 inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear recline seats, four zone climate control, 380W Meridian sourced sound system interior mood lighting with 10 colours.

Speaking on the occasion, Rohit Suri, Managing Director & President, Jaguar Land Rover India (JLRIL), said that since its launch in October last year, the Jaguar F-Pace has captured hearts and minds of Jaguar fans as well as its distinguished and discerning customers spread across India. The launch of the locally manufactured F-Pace signifies another milestone in their continued commitment and efforts towards the Make in India policy of the Government of India.