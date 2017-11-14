Locally Manufactured Jaguar F-Pace Launched In India, Priced At INR 60.02 Lakh

Jaguar Land Rover India has announced the start of local manufacturing of the F-Pace. Available in the Prestige variant which is powered by a 2.0-litre four cylinder, 177 hp turbocharged Ingenium diesel engine, the locally manufactured 2018 F-pace is priced at INR 60.02 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India).

November 14, 2017-Locally-manufactured-Jaguar-F-Pace-600x319.jpg

The Jaguar F-Pace comes with a range of features including adaptive LED headlights, activity key, Wi-Fi hotspot with Pro Services, 10.2 inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear recline seats, four zone climate control, 380W Meridian sourced sound system interior mood lighting with 10 colours.

November 14, 2017-Jaguar-F-PACE-600x338.jpg

Speaking on the occasion, Rohit Suri, Managing Director & President, Jaguar Land Rover India (JLRIL), said that since its launch in October last year, the Jaguar F-Pace has captured hearts and minds of Jaguar fans as well as its distinguished and discerning customers spread across India. The launch of the locally manufactured F-Pace signifies another milestone in their continued commitment and efforts towards the Make in India policy of the Government of India.

Motoroids Comments
(0 Comments)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. All the fields are required.

Sign in with Google