Neeraj Chopra And Sumit Antil Take Deliveries Of Their Special Mahindra XUV700 Gold Editions

Champions aren’t born. They put in their blood and sweat to earn the tag of a ‘champion.’ Passion, dedication, and determination combine together to formulate the recipe of a true legend. They put in years of hard work, to get that seconds’ worth of a chance to show the world what they are capable of. One can only imagine the pressure of representing a nation in front of the world, with seven billion people watching your every step. Neeraj Chopra, our nation’s Olympic champion, made every Indian proud. With his winning throws, he left us mesmerized and was bound to bag the gold. Sumit Antil, our nation’s Paralympic champion also made a place in our hearts with his gold medal in javelin throw in the F64 category. Both the athletes were showered with blessings, wishes, and prizes from around the country.

Mr. Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group announced special edition XUV700s as gifts to the gold medalists. After a long wait, the cars are finally here and get some amazing design elements to commemorate our athletes.

Changes

While there are no mechanical changes to the cars. The cars get gold decals all around. At the face of the vehicle, we see a gold Mahindra badging with a golden grille.

Along the side, the car has a javelin throwing graphic with the record throw distances (87.58 for Neeraj and 68.55 for Sumit) over the fenders. Around the back, everything is written in gold, from the Mahindra logo, the XUV700 logo to the record scores and the javelin throwing logo. We see another gold badging right above the left taillight of the car. The Badging on the alloy wheels can also be seen in gold.

Both cars look to be the top-spec models with one being black and the other being navy blue. Though we did not see much of the inside of the car, we can still see a gold stitching across the dash and the record score with the javelin logo to the right of the co-driver air vent.

Mr. Anand Mahindra has always been known for his generosity and he has once again shown it through his actions. The company is also going to gift a specially designed and customized XUV700 to Avani Lakhera for her win in rifle shooting in the Paralympics.