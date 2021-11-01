Kia Registers ‘Carens’ Name In India; Could It Be For Its Ertiga-Rivalling 6/7 Seater MPV?

Kia, the Korean carmaker has made quite some name in the Indian market. It has tasted success riding on the glory of Sonet and Seltos. It currently has only three cars in its portfolio including the Carnival MPV as well. Needless to say, Kia would want to expand its portfolio in the Indian market to capitalize on its popularity. It is soon going to launch a 6/7 seater model in India to rival Maruti Suzuki Ertiga XL6 and Toyota Innova. This model won’t be limited to India only.

Carens name registered

Kia has registered the name ‘Carens’ in India and chances are, it could be used for its upcoming MPV that has also been spied on multiple occasions. Kia is currently working on an India-bound MPV that goes by the codename ‘KY’ and reports suggest that it is an “India strategic” model.

Exterior

Delving into the details now, the overall silhouette of the MPV seems to be rather boxy. It hints at its approach that it is going to be a proper people-carrier rather than taking the rugged route. Although the test mule was heavily covered in camouflage, some key details are prominently visible. It is going to have a longer wheelbase as compared to the Sonet while it will also have a longer overhang. As the spy shots suggest, the upcoming MPV will most likely sport LED lighting all around. Although we will have to wait for more information to flow in to confirm the same.

Expected specs and features

Speaking about features on offer, it should come along with a 360-degree camera, heads-up display, sunroof, air purifier, ventilated front seats, blind-spot monitoring system, cruise control, DRLs, ambient lighting, connected car tech, and much more. It might even have more features than the Sonet and Seltos.

As for the technical specifications, nothing has been revealed yet. We expect the Kia KY to be available with a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol mill and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel motor, which are also available on the Kia Seltos in India. The former is capable of generating 115 PS and 144 Nm, while the latter can belt out 115 PS and 250 Nm. pricing of the car will be a key factor so that people consider Kia MPV over its rivals.