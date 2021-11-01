Mini Commences Bookings For The Cooper Electric

Recently, Mini teased the Cooper electric launch for the Indian market. With an expected January 2022 launch, the EV can be pre-booked for an amount of ₹1 lakh via Mini’s website. The deliveries are expected to commence from February onwards. Since the Mini Cooper Electric will be coming in via the CBU route, expect prices to be above ₹40 lakh. Let’s take a look at everything that you need to know about it:

Exterior

The Mini Cooper electric looks exactly like its I.C.E. counterpart. There are some noticeable changes such as the lack of a grill and new aerodynamic alloy wheels. The Mini Cooper electric also gets yellow accents all around and MINI electric badges. The front view is expressive and is dominated by the new characteristic hexagonal radiator grille which exudes a modern, sophisticated aura and the round hallmark MINI LED headlights. The fog lights are now integrated with the LED headlights. The LED side indicators are integrated into the redesigned side scuttles. The short overhangs continue to define the side view along with striking new contours of the wheel arch surrounds.

Interior

The interiors are similar to the standard Cooper as well with the only addition being of the yellow accents which are carried over from the outside. An 8.8-inch (22.35 cm) color touchscreen display, touch-sensitive favorite buttons, and Piano Black high-gloss surfaces are some of the standard features. In conjunction with the Ambient Light option, a new surface design with laser engraving accentuates the appearance of the LED light ring surrounding the central instrument. The operating system controller placed on the center console features an all-black surface in conjunction with a navigation system. The optional 5-inch (12.70 cm) multifunctional instrument display on the steering column gives the driver’s cockpit a whole new feel.

Powertrain

The Mini Cooper electric is powered by a 32.6 kWh battery pack which is mounted under the floor. It produces 184hp and 270nm of torque. Top speed is rated at 150 km/h and 0-100km/h comes up in 7.3 seconds. The Mini Cooper electric returns a range of 203 to 234 kilometres according to the WLTP test.