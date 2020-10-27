Volkswagen Polo GT TSI And Vento Highline Plus Get Connected Car Technology

Volkswagen India today introduces its connected car solution – My Volkswagen Connect. The interactive sim-based app is a technology that effectively transforms a regular driving experience into a connected one, bringing in convenience and safety for the customers. The interactive connectivity solution is a standard fitment in the recently introduced Polo GT TSI and Vento Highline Plus.

My Volkswagen Connect sports a simple and easy user interface, that can be swiftly accessed by plugging the dongle to the on-board diagnostics (OBD) port of the car. It can easily be downloaded on any smartphone and paired to any Android/ iOS device post a secure OTP exchange on the registered mobile number. My Volkswagen Connect app instantly connects the customer with their vehicle. The app analyses an individual’s driving style which includes speed, braking behaviour, coolant temperature, acceleration and RPM.

The app also enables customers to locate a point of interest and also to reach out to customer care or Road Side Assistance, in case of emergencies. Additionally, they can also use the app to scan, upload and store critical vehicular documents or related official documents for a paperless and convenient experience. Customers can also use the app to set renewal reminders for vehicle insurance and receive ‘over the air’ (OTA) software update. The advanced My Volkswagen Connect app is available with 3 years of free subscription and 3 years of warranty. The carmaker hasn’t revealed any information about the availability of this feature for existing Volkswagen car owners.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “At Volkswagen India, we have relentlessly been working towards enhancing and providing our customers with the best of technology and connected solutions. Today, we introduced the upgraded ‘My Volkswagen Connect’ app that offers customer convenience and safety at their fingertips. Customers will have access to real-time vehicle analysis and assistance that would make them aware of their vehicle condition, driving patterns and enhance the overall fun-to-drive experience that a Volkswagen stands for.”