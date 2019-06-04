MY 2019 Ford Ecosport Price List Revealed, Range Now Starts At INR 7.69 Lakh
The Ford Ecopsort is one of the oldest players in the compact SUV marathon. We had earlier reported that this SUV would be facing a price cut for which the car would be shedding some features. Ford has now unveiled the prices of the updated, MY 2019 Ecopsort, which are listed below. All variants of the car have received a minor cut, which are mentioned below as well.
1.5-Litre Petrol
This 3-cylinder, naturally aspirated motor is tuned to generate 123 PS of peak power and 150 Nm of torque. As standard, this engine is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox but customers also have an option of an automatic transmission in the top of the line Titanium+ trim. This engine is rated to return 17 km/l with manual transmission and 14.8 km/l with the automatic.
|Ambiente
|Trend
|Titanium
|Titanium+
|Titanium+ AT
|New Price
|INR 7,69,000
|INR 8,49,000
|INR 9,28,000
|INR 10,18,000
|INR 11,08,000
|Old Price
|INR 7,83,000
|INR 8,57,300
|INR 9,56,500
|INR 10,53,400
|INR 11,36,700
1.5-Litre Diesel
This 4-cylinder, turbocharged oil burner engine is rated to produce 100 PS of peak power and 2015 Nm of maximum twist. Mated with a 5-speed gearbox as standard, this engine does not come with an automatic gearbox option. This engine is rated to return 23 km/l.
|Ambiente
|Trend
|Titanium
|Titanium+
|S
|New Price
|INR 8,19,000
|INR 8,99,000
|INR 9,78,000
|INR 10,68,000
|INR 11,33,000
|Old Price
|INR 8,42,800
|INR 9,16,800
|INR 10,15,400
|INR 11,05,400
|INR 11,90,400
1-Litre EcoBoost
This engine comes with a displacement of 1-litre and uses three cylinders and a turbocharger. This engine produces 125 PS of maximum power and 170 Nm of torque. Mated to a 6-speed gearbox as standard, this engine returns 18.1 km for every litre of petrol burnt.
|S
|New Price
|INR 10,83,000
|Old Price
|INR 11,38,400
As mentioned above, accompanying this price cut is the omission of certain features. This price cut by Ford is perhaps a result of the increase in the competition. When launched, the Ecosport did not have many competitors in the Indian market, however, that has changed now. Every major car manufacturer has one car on offer in this segment. This includes Maruti Suzuki which offers the Vitara Brezza, Tata which offers the Nexon, Mahindra which offers the XUV300 and Hyundai, which recently launched the Venue.
Also Read: Ford Ecosport Thunder Edition Launched At INR 10.18 Lakh
Despite shedding some features, no compromises have been done in the safety department and Ford continues to offer the same amount of safety aids and airbags in these models. Listed below are the features of the new MY 2019 Ecosport.
- Up to six airbags for enhanced protection for the driver and as well as passengers
- Best-in-segment SYNC 3 infotainment system, with 8-inch touchscreen, allowing drivers to stay connected on the move; Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- A touchscreen-based, superior infotainment system & embedded navigation across the range, except entry-level variant
- Automatic HID headlamps, daytime running lights, electrochromic mirror, rain sensing wipers, push-button start, tyre pressure monitoring system and scores of other intuitive features
- New dual tone Beige interiors replacing the all-black interior.