Motoroids #RestingStallions: Win An Exclusive Hyundai Motorsport Watch!

The recent coronavirus outbreak has resulted in us being locked down in our homes. We know that all automobile enthusiasts are left with no option but to reminisce about the road trips and experiences we’ve had on our stallions. For the greater good, we have to comply with the guidelines, stay at home and behave like a good citizen. To add some excitement during this pause, Motoroids brings you a Giveaway contest namely #RestingStallions where you can win an amazing watch from Hyundai Motorsport!

It would still take some time for our beloved stallions to get out on the roads, discover the unknown and fly with the wind. In the meantime, you can participate in this giveaway contest by posting a gorgeous picture of your vehicle on your Instagram feed, tagging us in the caption and using the hashtags #RestingStallions and #Motoroids. Remember, tagging us, and using both the hashtags is compulsory to qualify for participation.

You can submit your entries till 14th April Midnight and we will declare the winner of the contest on 16th April. Until then, hang in there and it won’t be long before all of us can answer the call of an open road.