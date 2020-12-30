Motorcycles That We Can’t Wait to Ride in 2021

This year, we came across a lot of spy pictures floating on the internet of upcoming motorcycles. And then there were registered trademarks, hinting at manufacturers’ upcoming projects and igniting debates in the comments section. The year 2021 will witness a lot of new motorcycle launches, catering to different price brackets and segments. From ADV-tourers to naked streetfighters, 2021 has a lot in store for us. Here are all the motorcycles we can’t wait to ride in 2021:

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield has been very busy in testing its new products and updating its current line-up. Out of all the spy pictures which have surfaced online this year, the ones with RE badge have made the most headlines and for all the right reasons.

RE is all prepped up to plonk the Meteor 350’s underpinnings in the new Classic 350. And spy pictures have also suggested that the company is also working on a 350cc derivative of the Interceptor, apart from an updated Himalayan. And how can we miss out on the 650cc cruiser which has made its appearance time and again?

TVS

TVS has managed to turn quite some heads this year, mainly because of its tech-laden offerings in the affordable space. Although no new TVS motorcycle was spied testing this year but the Hosur-based manufacturer did file for a particular set of interesting trademarks which includes the likes of ‘Zepplin’ and ‘Raider’. Show us a cooler set of names, we will wait.

While the Zeppelin was showcased at the Auto Expo, it really hasn’t made it to the production line. Is 2021 the year we are going to see the production-spec Zeppelin? Only time will tell. Talking about the ‘Raider’, it is rumoured to be an ADV-tourer which will utilize either the 310cc platform or will make do with Apache 200’s platform. TVS could bestow its Dakar learnings in forming up the ‘Raider’. Our mental horses are running wild, even while thinking about it!

Honda

As much as we expected it to happen this year, we couldn’t witness the arrival of Honda’s 500cc motorcycles. Blame the pandemic or Honda’s focus on the H’ness CB350. We just hope that Honda decides to bring in its 500cc lineup in India in 2021. They currently have four 500cc motorcycles which share the same engine and platform and cater to a different set of riders.

The lineup includes CBR500R, CB500F, CB500X and the Rebel 500. All the motorcycles in this list are powered by the same 471cc, liquid-cooled, 4V, DOHC, parallel-twin motor. For the CBR500R, it makes 47 hp @ 8600 rpm and 43 nm of torque @ 6500 rpm.

Yamaha

The Japanese manufacturer has been missing out on a lot of action. We just hope that Yamaha decides to ramp up its pace and brings in a slew of motorcycles to take on its rivals. Our wishlist includes the R3 as well. The R3 bid adieu to our country in the BS6 era but exists in the international market.

The competition might be stiff but having a Japanese twin-cylinder supersport machine could make things even sweeter. We also hope that Yamaha brings in the other derivatives of the R15, namely: XSR155 and the WR 155. Both the 150cc motorcycles could make Yamaha India’s portfolio even more desirable than it is now.

Ducati

There are a host of Ducatis which were unveiled this year and we expect them to arrive in India as well, in 2021. Ducati unveiled the updated versions of the xDiavel line up while also taking the wraps off the updated Monster.

The updated Monster deserves a special mention here because, in its latest guise, it has become all the more monstrous. All thanks to Ducati’s weight-saving measures and a bump in performance. Then there is the Supersport and the hotly-anticipated Multistrada V4!

KTM

A few days ago, the production-spec version of the RC 200 was spied leaving the assembly, bearing new clothes. It hints at the possibility that the Austrian bikemaker has already started assembling the updated RC 200 in India.

The RC 200 will be joined by the updated RC 390, which hasn’t received a significant update ever since it was launched. The RC 390 too, has been spied on multiple occasions, featuring new bodywork, new frame and updated braking setup. Expect the updated Supersports to wreck the competition in 2021.

KTM’s adventure front will be led by either the 790 Adventure or the 890 Adventure which was recently launched in some international markets. We would also like to see KTM entering the middleweight naked streetfighter segment again, either with the 790 Duke or the 890.

Aprilia

Aprilia recently confirmed that it will be bringing in the 660 twins to India in mid-2021 and we couldn’t be happier! Aprilia fans in our country must have jumped in absolute joy after hearing that we will be getting the RS 660 and the yet-to-be-unveiled Tuono 660. Underneath their gorgeous bodywork, lies a 660cc, parallel-twin motor that is capable of producing 100 bhp.

Aprilia is also working on developing 300-400cc motorcycles for developing countries like India. Although it is highly unlikely that we will be getting them as soon as next year but then again, who knows?