MotoGP Rider Karel Abraham Joins Ducati India’s Dream Tour To Rajasthan

Ducati India today flagged off its first Dream Tour of 2019 – The Royal Rajasthan Ride. In what has turned out to be a star-studded event, the ride was led by Karel Abraham, Ducati MotoGP Rider for Team Reale Avintia Racing. On his first visit to India, Karel will be astride a Scrambler 1100. Hollywood actor Casper Crump who plays ‘Vandal Savage’ in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow has also joined the event on his Desert Sled.

The 5-day event will continue till 5th February, wherein Ducati riders will experience the magic of Rajasthan, in the most unique way possible. The one of a kind excursion will allow riders to immerse in the rich heritage and royal culture of the state with stays and experiences at premium properties while riding their Ducati motorcycles on some of the finest stretches of tarmac that exists in our country.

Talking about the event, Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “We are glad to kick start 2019 in style with our Dream Tour to Rajasthan. It’s an honour for us to have Karel in India, to lead the ride. At Ducati, we consider Ducatisti as our extended family and I’m extremely excited for this Dream Tour as I’ll myself be riding as a Ducatisti, on a Multistrada 1260S! It’s the best motorcycle to experience the essence and beauty of this beautiful country and what better way to get direct customer feedback than to ride with them as one.”

Karel Abraham, Ducati MotoGP Pilot for Reale Avintia Racing said, “This is my first trip to India, and I’m thrilled at the opportunity of riding with Ducatisti in India. It’s such a pleasure to witness the passion for Ducati and MotoGP in India and I look forward to riding a Scrambler 1100 on Rajasthan’s roads – this will definitely be an unforgettable experience for me.”