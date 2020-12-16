Moto Guzzi Unveils 2021 V7

The iconic Italian motorcycle manufacturer, Moto Guzzi has unveiled the 2021 spec versions of its vastly popular Moto Guzzi V7. Since it’s launch, it stood up as an icon of what ultimate Italian Motorcycling looks like. And it owes a big chunk of that popularity & tradition to that 90-degree V-twin air-cooled engine.

More details

In its 2021 avatar, V7 is available in 2 classy variants – Stone and the Special. The stone variant is available in 3 colour options which are satin-finished – Nero Ruvido, Azzurro Ghiaccio, and Arancione Rame, while the Special variant is available with 2 paint job options – Grigio casual and Blu Formale.

Specifications

First up, talking about the specifications on the mechanical side of things, the new Moto Guzzi V7 draws power from an 850cc, V-twin, 90-degree engine. It delivers a staggering 64HP @6800 RPM and 73Nm of peak torque @5000 RPM. That being said, Moto Guzzi claims that more than 80% of engine’s torque, that is 58Nm is available at 3000 RPM which means the lower and the mid ranges of your tachometer should pull hard and fast. This new 850cc replaces the legendary 744cc Moto Guzzi unit that shouldered the power delivery duties for a long, long time.

Talking about the styling, it features a classic Moto Guzzi retro look. The use of wire-spokes for the wheels help it put along with a retro look. The subtle use of chrome on various parts of the motorcycle on the special variant makes it an eye-pleaser. On the other hand, the stone variant features alloy wheels and a more blacked-out version of the body, making it look more sporty, meaner and something that means business.

Talking about other aspects, the Moto Guzzi V7 features standard telescopic forks at the front and a pair of twin-sided springs at its rear to take care of the suspension duties for this Italian beast. Speaking of which, as for the brakes, there are single discs on both front and rear wheels to give it the stopping power. The overall styling and the underpinning of the motorcycle remain the same on both the variants. Did we mention the full LED lighting system, twin side exhaust and a compact instrument cluster? The Moto Guzzi V7 is truly back!