Bajaj Platina 100 KS Launched at INR 51,667

Bajaj Auto is a big name in the homegrown automaker space in India, with quite some popular offerings. And one such offering is it’s Platina 100. Now, Bajaj has revamped the Platina 100, given it some extra goodies and unveiled the all-new Platina 100 KS ( Kickstart ). The main USP ( Unique selling point ) of this Bajaj motorcycle is the addition of a Nitro suspension.

More details

Bajaj claims the new Platina 100 KS consists of a ‘Spring-on-spring’ Nitrox suspension that offers up to 15 % more comfort of those long rides which take up the whole comfort proposition for both, the rider and the pillion.

In addition to this, Platina 100 now comes equipped with Tubeless tyres which Bajaj claims go a long way in ensuring a smooth, comfortable, safe and a hassle-free riding experience.

Specifications

Talking about mechanical power delivery, the all-new Platina 100 KS is powered by a 102cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is good for 7.9PS @7500 RPM and 8.34Nm of torque @5500 RPM mated to a 4-speed gearbox that holds a top speed of 90 Kmph. It consists of a tubular single down tube with a lower cradle frame. The suspension duties are taken care of by standard telescopic forks at the front and Spring on spring Nitrox setup at the rear, with suspension travel of 110mm. The saddle height comes out to be 807mm and the all-new Platina KS weighs 117 kilograms.

The Platina KS is equipped with drum brakes at the front as well as the rear The front drum is 130mm unit while the rear drum is a 110mm one. Bajaj claims to have 20% more suspension travel at the front and back to aid comfort. Platina KS consists of LED DRLs, quilted seats for rider and pillion comfort, protective tank guard on its 11-litre fuel tank, redesigned mirrors and turn indicators and wider rubber footpads.

Official statement

Commenting on the launch Mr Narayan Sundararaman, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Ltd mentioned, “The Brand Platina has made a notable presence with its unmatched proposition of Comfort making it one of the best motorcycles in the commuter segment. Our Platina range has sold over 72 lac motorcycles in the last 15 years. The new Platina 100KS will be a great addition to the Platina range, attracting customers aiming to choose a motorcycle that offers unrivalled comfort, a plethora of features and great mileage.”

Pricing and colours

Priced at INR 51,667 ( Ex-showroom ), it will be available in 2 colours – Cocktail wine red and Ebony Black with silver.