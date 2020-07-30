Modified Renault Kwid With Large Sunroof And Chunky Wheels Looks Great

The Renault Kwid is one of the most popular entry-level hatchbacks in the country now. It was launched back in 2015 and received a mid-life facelift last year. While the Kwid was originally developed for the Indian market, it is on offer in many developing countries.

Over a period, we have witnessed many after-market modifications of the Kwid on the Indian streets. The Kwid’s upright SUV-like stance and high ground clearance also support these mod-jobs to a certain extent and make them look relevant. Here we have an example of good-looking modified Kwid not from our land but from overseas.

The Renault Kwid in the discussion here is from a Renault dealership in Bassonia – a suburb of Johannesburg, South Africa. Pictures of a fully customised Renault Kwid have been uploaded on a Renault Kwid Facebook fan page, and we can’t help but notice how appealing the car looks.

Modifications Rendered

The Kwid has been finished in a matte blue paint scheme, along with contrasting black elements including black treatment on the front grille, Renault logos, wing mirrors and roof & pillars. The car gets aftermarket alloy wheels with bigger tyres than the stock ones. However, the biggest highlight of this Kwid is its large folding fabric sunroof. The aftermarket sunroof gets a wind deflector as well. One could point out that the mods would substantially affect the dynamics and structural rigidity of the car.

Among other modifications, it sports larger five-spoke alloy wheels, low-profile tyres, custom satin blue wrap, a Rockford Fosgate audio system which takes up a considerable amount of boot space done by Creative Rides. While the audio system wasn’t tested in the video, we’re pretty sure it sounds much better than the stock setup. The modifications have been rendered on a pre-facelift model and the Kwid actually pulls it off quite nicely. The video below might showcase the customisation better.

Watch Video:

Renault South Africa has already introduced the latest version of the budget hatchback. It is offered in three formats: Expression, Dynamique and Climber. The base Renault Kwid Expression comes at an ex-showroom starting price of 144,800 South African Rand or roughly Rs 6.58 Indian Rupee.

Powertrain In India-spec Kwid

In India, Renault offers the Kwid with two engine options- a 0.8 litre petrol and a 1.0-litre petrol unit. The 0.8-litre unit churns out 54 PS of power and 68 Nm of peak torque whereas the 1.0-litre unit makes 68 PS of power and 91 Nm of peak torque. Both the engine options are paired with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard with the option of a 5-speed AMT on the 1.0-litre unit only.

Common Features

Both the Indian- and SA-spec Renault Kwid are almost identical in terms of features. Notable highlights include LED DRLs, 8.0-inch MediaNav Evolution touchscreen infotainment system which packs Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice commands & video playback, digital instrument console, gear-shift indicator, reverse parking camera with guidelines; rear parking sensors, dual airbags, rotary knob gear selector (for AMT), various connectivity options and more.