Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition Teased Ahead of Launch

Darkness is slowly engulfing the automotive industry and no, we aren’t talking about the current issues being faced by the industry because of the pandemic. Several OEMs are developing Dark/Black editions of their popular models and the customers are loving the dark treatment as well. Dark shades do make the vehicles look sportier than before and automobile manufacturers are trying to cash on this latest trend. The latest vehicle to join the caravan will be the Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition.

More details

Jeep already has a Night Eagle edition of the Compass in other markets and it is soon going to land our shores as well because Jeep India has been constantly teasing the launch of the same. The latest teaser video reveals that the Night Eagle edition of the Compass will launch soon, hinting that the official launch is just around the corner.

Exterior

In 2017, Jeep unveiled the Night Eagle Edition of the Compass for the first time, specifically for the Brazilian market although this time Jeep describes it as the “first global edition” of the Compass. The most distinguishing feature of the Night Eagle Edition from the standard Compass is the blacked-out finish which dominates the exterior design. There are also certain additional features on offer from the standard Compass, as it did on the previous Night Eagle Edition. The exterior of the SUV gets noticed with striking gloss black finish across large sections of the exterior including the black chrome accents on the grille. Also seeking one’s attention are the 18-inch gloss black alloy wheels, the fog lamp bezels and the Jeep’s badge surrounding.

The cabin

The theme continues in the cabin as well, particularly around the central console and the AC vents. It gets an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with the addition of the connected car connectivity technology from Uconnect. It also offers special techno upholstery with contrast stitches and glossy black bezels. Other features included in this special edition are dual-zone climate control, larger seats, a Beats sound system with nine speakers and a subwoofer, automatic xenon headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and an electrochromic rear-view mirror.

As far as powertrain is concerned, the Night Eagle Edition gets the option of a petrol and a diesel variant as well. In the European spec, it will be offered in a 1.4-litre multi-air turbocharged petrol engine which cranks out a 140 hp or a 1.6-litre multijet diesel producing 120 hp. However, the European spec only offers the Night Eagle with a 6-speed manual transmission and an FWD configuration.

Jeep India has teased the image of the upcoming special edition on its official Twitter handle thus confirming its launch in India. However, the maker hasn’t yet revealed the details about the timeline of the launch yet. Jeep is currently busy working on the development of the facelift of the current generation Compass which was unveiled last month. The Jeep Compass facelift is expected to go on sale on some international markets by the end of this year with its India launch expected to happen sometime around next year.