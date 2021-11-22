Mitsubishi Airtrek 5-Seater Electric Compact SUV Unveiled

Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition (GIAE) or Auto Guangzhou in China is a complete ten-day exhibition that started on the 19th of November and will go on till the 28th of November. While only one day has passed since the exhibition started, there have been many significant reveals, especially for the Chinese market. First, we saw the Audi Q5 e-Tron and now we get to see the 2022 Mitsubishi Airtrek.

Though not a full-blown SUV like the Q5 e-Tron, the Airtrek is an electric 5-seater compact SUV that is also built exclusively for China. This EV is made as a joint venture of GAC and Mitsubishi Motors. Its concept was first released in Auto Shanghai, and it has made its first debut.

Design

From the very front, the car has a beefy look. The bonnet is slightly lifted and adds bulk to the overall look. Being electric, the grille is replaced with thick gray slats and the Mitsubishi logo is placed at the center. Below the bumper are the air vents on the grey and black plastic. The headlights have a triple projector set up, and the LED DRLs are separated from the headlights by chrome inserts.

On the side, we see ‘EV’ badging on the front door. Chrome inserts can also be seen extending from the fender to the rear spoiler, and at the bottom of the front and rear door as well. The door handles are flush with the body and extend outwards as we unlock the car. The car also gets diamond-cut alloy wheels. The design at the back is rather simple. We get T-shaped LED headlights, and apart from that, the boot lid is flat and only has the company logo in the center. The car has a dual-tone color scheme with the roof and ORVMs covered in gloss black.

Features

On the inside, the car carries a simple design, with dual-tone black and silver leather stitched interior. We see a big touchscreen with capacitive buttons for the AC controls, alongside a large digital instrument cluster. This car also features a sunroof that helps lighten up the cabin.

Performance

The car is equipped with an electric motor good for 181HP of power and is powered by a 69.9kWh battery. This large battery packs enough juice to pull this 1,900Kg machine for 520Km. This car also gets features like mobile app connectivity, to provide extra information to the customer.