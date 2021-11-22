Could This Turn Out To Be Revolt’s Next Electric Motorcycle?

In recent times we have seen many electric scooters either by big brands or any startups getting launched in India. But when it comes to motorcycles, there are fewer brands that offer electric bikes to the masses. One such brand is Revolt which made their presence felt in the electric bike market with their product Revolt RV400 which is available in 2 variants and 3 color options. What most people don’t know out there that the RV 400 shares its platform with Super Soco.

VMoto and Super Soco’s partnership

VMoto recently announced its partnership with their long static partner Super Soco intelligence Ltd. According to this partnership, Vmoto Soco will be the sole and exclusive manufacturer for both Vmoto’s and Super Soco’s electric scooter and motorcycle products.

VMoto Stash

Vmoto and Super Soco partnership bikes will make their debut at EICMA 2021 under the name “Vmoto Stash”. This new Electric bike was leaked online via design patent showing us its radical and eye-catchy design. Interestingly, there’s a possibility that this could make its way to India, under Revolt’s brand. If Revolt is planning to launch this motorcycle in India they need to alter the design as Stash’s Europe-centric design could be a little too loud and unconventional for the Indian audience.

Expected specs and features

As per the image, Stash is a compact model and it offers a mix between sports and a relaxed riding style. We can see that the handlebar is close to the rider and footpegs are in the center. Headlights seem to be pentagonal and the bike also gets a short visor and full front fairing. Other than that, we see a split seat setup, USD front forks, mono-shock rear suspension, a single front disc, and a tire hugger with an integrated number plate holder. The instrument cluster seems to be a tiny fully-digital unit, mounted on the forks and not the fairing. Also, the motorcycle seems to have a hollow space where the fuel tank is supposed to be, likely for storage. The technical specifications of this upcoming motorcycle are a mystery at this point. The performance is expected to be equivalent to 125cc to 150cc motorcycles, and the driving range will likely be around 100 km to 150 km. It could also get swappable batteries, similar to RV400.

Revolt has had good success with their current bikes RV400 and RV300 so it would be interesting to see if Revolt decides to launch a new model or something similar to a leaked image in India. The sportier bike will help gain Revolt more audience.