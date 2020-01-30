KTM India Introduces BS6 Range; 390 Duke Gets A Bi-directional Quickshifter

After introducing the much-awaited Adventure 390, KTM India has announced the launch of its BS6 compliant, 2020 range. Besides making the engines conform to the new norms, the brand has also added more features and colours to the spec sheets of its bikes. Upgrading the entire range to BS6 compliant norms has resulted in a nominal price increase ranging from Rs. 3,300 to Rs. 10,500. Here’s what’s new:

2020 KTM 200 DUKE

Their first-ever launch in India, the KTM 200 Duke gets a much-needed makeover and now flaunts a completely new form which is inspired by the 1290 Super Duke R. The bike gets upgraded with an all-new lightweight split trellis frame, tank, headlamp and overall stance. The bike comes fitted with new features like dual-channel ABS and LED DRLs, which are in addition to the rev-happy liquid‐cooled, DOHC, 4‐valve engine. Another big improvement is the increased fuel capacity to 13.5 litres from the current 10.2 litres, allowing the rider to enjoy a 30% additional range.

The bike continues to feature upside-down WP forks and a single spring at the rear. The KTM 200 Duke’s motor still cranks out 25 PS of power and 19.3 Nm of torque as the outgoing model. The updated bike now retails at a price of Rs. 1,72,749 (ex-showroom Delhi), in 2 new color options: Electronic Orange & Ceramic White.

2020 KTM 390 DUKE

Arguably the most enjoyable motorcycle in the sub-3 lakh category for those who enjoy riding fast, the KTM 390 Duke was already available with features like ride-by-wire, slipper clutch, dual-channel ABS with Supermoto, TFT display & LED headlamps. Like its Adventure version, the bike now gets a Quickshifter+ as a standard feature. This first in class, bi-directional Quickshifter enables the rider to both upshift and downshift gears without the need of using the clutch lever. The motor continues to crank out 43.5 PS and 37Nm of torque. The 2020 KTM 390 Duke will be available at a price of Rs.2,52,928 (ex-showroom Delhi) and will be offered in two all-new colours- Silver Metallic & Ceramic White with a fresh graphic design.

2020 KTM 250 DUKE

Sitting below the 390 Duke in the bikemaker’s street bike range, the 250 Duke gets open-cartridge upside-down WP forks, slipper clutch, and pre-load adjustable mono-shock at the back. The 250cc single cranks out 30 PS power and 24 Nm of torque and as a new addition, the bike now gets dual-channel ABS with SuperMoto mode as standard and two new colours & decals- Silver Metallic & Dark Galvano. The KTM 250 Duke is now priced at Rs. 2,00,576 (ex-showroom Delhi).

2020 KTM 125 DUKE

KTM India’s entry-level BS6 bike will be available from the end of February at a price of Rs. 1,38,041 (ex-showroom Delhi). Its faired version, the RC125 BS6 too will be in showrooms by the end of next month and will retail at Rs. 1,55,277 (ex-showroom Delhi).

KTM’s RC range comprising RC390, RC200 and RC125 will be offered with all new colours and graphics. The 2020 KTM RC200 gets upgraded with dual-channel ABS as standard. While being BS6 compliant, each of the bikes will maintain their performance parameters in power and torque. Surprisingly, the RC390’s official spec sheet does not list the Quickshifter+ as the Duke 390. Prices for the 2020 RC range are as follows:

RC125: Rs. 1,55,277 (ex-showroom Delhi)

RC200: Rs. 1,96,768 (ex-showroom Delhi)

RC390: Rs. 2,48,075 (ex-showroom Delhi)

The KTM 790 DUKE will also transition from BS4 to BS6 emission norms after April 2020.