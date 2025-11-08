Minda Corporation Reports Record ₹1,535 Crore Revenue in Q2 FY26, Strong Growth in EV and Tech Segments

Minda Corporation shared its Q2 and half-year numbers, and the overall picture is that the company had a decent few months. Nothing too complicated – mostly steady growth and a bit of improvement here and there.
For the July to September period, the company reported revenue of Rs 1,535 crore. That’s about 19% higher than last year’s same quarter. Profit numbers also moved up. EBITDA was Rs 178 crore, with margins at around 11.6%, and PAT came in at Rs 85 crore. So the basic financials stayed on the positive side.
If you look at the first half of FY26, the revenue stood at Rs 2,921 crore, which again shows a jump of roughly 17.7% compared to last year. EBITDA for the six months was Rs 334 crore, and PAT reached Rs 150 crore. The performance isn’t very dramatic but it’s consistent and steady enough.
Some small notes that stand out from the half-year:
- lifetime orders of about Rs 3,600 crore, which is a pretty large number
- A bunch of new projects in both the old ICE space and the newer EV side
- The company is still focusing on upgrading tech and premium-type products
According to the company, the positive results were driven by a strong product portfolio, wider customer base, and robust market demand. Efficient cost control and technology-led initiatives also supported consistent margins.
Commenting on the performance, Mr. Ashok Minda, Chairman and Group CEO, said,
“Our results reflect the trust of our customers and the strength of our diversified portfolio. Government initiatives such as GST rationalisation and Make in India continue to support the industry’s growth. The festive season has further boosted demand, and we have outperformed the broader market.”
Looking ahead, Minda Corporation plans to enhance R&D investments, expand its product range, and accelerate growth in the electric vehicle segment. The company aims to strengthen its global footprint through innovation, new partnerships, and advanced technology solutions.
Overall, it looks like a calm, steady quarter for the company with decent growth and a fairly clear direction for the next few months.