MG ZS Petrol (Astor) Spied Near Company’s Manufacturing Plant

MG is working quite hard to update its portfolio in India in 2021. It has already launched the Hector Plus with 6 & 7-seater configuration, and the facelift version of the Hector and the ZS EV. Now, MG is all set to unveil its ICE driven ZS which could be christened as ‘Astor.’ The ICE driven MG ZS has been spied testing on Indian roads once again. Spyshots reveal that it is the facelifted version of the ZS which was unveiled last year globally and it looks like MG is bringing in the latest ZS petrol or the Astor to India which is commendable because many other brands bring a generation or two old cars to India.

More details

This car was spied near MG’s plant in Gujarat by our reader Niket Thakkar, which might indicate that it’s not a test mule that has been imported but a locally manufactured unit.

Looks

The MG ZS compact crossover is the brand’s highest-selling car in international markets. Coming to the looks upfront, the 2020 MG ZS features a revised profile. A new hexagonal grille and full-LED headlamps with LED DRLs highlight the visuals upfront. The updated front looks slightly better than the outgoing model. The bumper is slightly revised too and now features larger air-intakes. To gel with the updated looks and new elements of the facelift, the bonnet has been redesigned too. When the ZS EV facelift shows its face to the world, expect it to sport slightly different design characteristics to make it stand apart from the other IC-engine powered variants.

The side profile largely remains the same and features new 17-inch alloy wheels which garner the crossover a fresh appeal. The silhouette though remains the same. The rear end has received tweaked taillights and bumpers to look more in line with the rest of the car.

Interiors

The cabin, however, has received substantial updates. The facelift version now features a 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, replacing the 8-inch unit found on the outgoing model. This system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The SUV also gets revised piano-style control buttons on the centre console for audio and air-conditioning. The higher-spec models get a digital instrument console, 360-degree camera and navigation system.

Mechanically speaking, the ZS facelift remains the same and continues to derive power from a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that is capable of producing 106bhp of power and 150Nm of torque. The ZS 1.5 is claimed to achieve 0-100kmph in 11 seconds before hitting a top speed of 175kmph.