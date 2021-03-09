BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross To Launch Soon?

When it comes to lifestyle pickup vehicles in India, Isuzu seems to be the only relevant name that crops up. For instance, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross was the only 4×4 pickup truck which was on sale in India. After not upgrading the V-Cross to comply with the BS6 emission norms, Isuzu discontinued the pickup truck in the Indian market. Last year, the company rolled out a major update for the D-Max V-Cross. And now, it is being reported that the company is soon going to launch the BS6 compliant version of the D-Max V-Cross in India.

More details

Before you shoot your expectations up, let us make it very clear that chances are, Isuzu is going to launch the same model which was on sale earlier, and not the facelifted version which was unveiled last year.

Reports suggest that Isuzu might launch the BS6 compliant D-Max V-Cross in India as soon as April 2021. Talking about the powertrain option, we can expect the same 2.5-litre, high-pressure Common Rail Fuel Injection, diesel motor to make a comeback in its BS6 avatar. This unit was good enough to churn out 134 hp and 320 Nm of torque. The engine is mated with a 5-speed manual transmission and comes with a 4WD system, with the ability to shift on the move.

Facelift Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

It is a shame that we won’t be getting the updated powertrains which made their way in the facelifted model. The 2020 iteration of the D-Max V-Cross is powered by a newly developed 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine which is capable of producing 190hp and 450Nm of peak torque along with a 1.9-litre diesel engine which can produce 150hp and 350Nm of peak torque. The truck also gets a new front suspension design where the upper wishbone’s mounting point is now higher, to help with stability during all kinds of conditions.

The new-gen 2020 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross looks more rugged and premium compared to its predecessor. Upfront, the D-Max V-Cross gets updated bi-LED projector headlamps with a sharp design, new and updated large 2-slat front grille design with a matte black finish, a new front bumper with creases which incorporates turn indicators and fog lamps. The side profile shows off the beefy wheel arches, new alloy wheels, black roof rails and matching black ORVMs are also a part of the new V-Cross variant. At the rear, the new 2020 D-Max pickup gets a new design which includes an integrated rear bumper and new bold LED tail lamps.