MG ZS EV Facelift Set To Launch Soon!

MG entered the Indian market with Hector and followed it up with the ZS EV. The ZS EV has been quite successful in the Indian market thanks to the overall package that it offers. Last year, MG launched the Astor which is basically the facelifted I.C.E version of the ZS EV. Now that the Astor is out, MG is all set to give the ZS EV a facelift as well. The ZS EV facelift is all set to launch in the coming months and one can expect the changes to be in line with the Astor.

Exterior

Coming to the looks upfront, the MG ZS EV facelift features a revised profile. The front grille is completely shut due to it being an EV and it now gets full-LED headlamps with LED DRLs to highlight the visuals upfront. The side features diamond-cut alloy wheels which are different when compared to the Astor. The rear gets LED tail lamps and a faux skid plate. The charging port is enclosed behind the front grille. There will also be a set of new 17-inch alloy wheels to complete the look.

Interior

The interior will get a soft-touch leather dashboard with aluminum accents. One can expect a range of colors being offered for the upholstery just like the Astor. The center stage is taken up by the 10.1-inch HD touchscreen which features iSmart technology for connected car features such as voice commands for the various car operations. It might get an AI assistant which is basically a droid placed on the Astor’s dashboard that can interact with you. Other features include a panoramic sunroof, push-button start/stop, 6-way electrically adjustable driver seat, PM 2.5 filter for the A/C, digital instrument cluster, three modes for the steering wheel, heated ORVMS, rain-sensing wipers, digital key with Bluetooth technology, and a 360-degree parking camera. The updated ZS EV will also feature a suite of ADAS features which the Astor offers.

Powertrain

The facelift will bring in an improved battery pack and range. Globally, it gets a 51kWh battery pack for the base variant which is good for 317 km of range under the WLTP test conditions. We expect MG to bring in this battery pack with an improved range of over 400 km under Indian test conditions. For reference, the outgoing car was available with a 44.5kWh battery pack that was good for a 261km range in Europe.