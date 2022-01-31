Kia Carens Production Commences!

Kia has begun the production of its upcoming MPV, the Carens, at its plant in Ananthpur. The Carens will share the production like with Sonet and Seltos. Furthermore, Kia also plans to export the Carens to many countries from India. The Carens will be available in 5 variants, namely, Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus. Seating options include 7 seats as standard and 6 seats as an option for the top-end variant.

Official statement

“With the Kia Carens, we bring to the table a whole new set of value propositions aligning with requirements of the new-age customer. I am excited about the beginning of this new journey,” said Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO at Kia India. “Our teams have worked tirelessly to bring out a product that truly reflects and resonates with modern Indian families,” Park added.

What to expect

Firstly, the look is bold and edgy. The front is divided into two parts. The lower portion houses a big mesh grille which is surrounded by chrome inserts. The fog lamps are placed next to the grille and have a triple light set up. The LED headlights also get a triple beam setup, and the DRLs are split from the main lights. A slat of black connects the two DRLs and gets an embossed design. Looking from the side, we see a straight roofline, and bold character lines running across the fenders.

In the interior, we no more see a single piece of glass, and now get a separate 10.25-inch infotainment system and a fully digital display. The car is equipped with an air purifier and the 2nd row also gets seatback tables. The car is available in 6 and 7-seater models. In both cases, we get one-touch electric tumble seats for easy access to the 3rd row, and the rear doors also get spot lamps. Both second and third rows get AC vents. The spacious cabin gets 64-colour ambient lighting, a skylight sunroof, and a Bose sound system with 8 speakers.

The Carens is offered with three powertrain options;