MG Motor Records 20% Growth In Retail Sales In January 2022

The year 2022 could be touted as the year of the comeback for many carmakers. To name a few, Skoda is all set to revive the sedan segment with the Slavia and Maruti Suzuki is ready to win back the lost market share with a slew of new products. Similarly, MG Motors has recorded a healthy growth of 20% in retail sales for January 2022 over the corresponding month last year after selling 4,036 units. However, the supply chain remains affected due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage and MG believes that the situation will improve in the year’s second half.

MG Motor: India plans

MG entered the Indian market with Hector and followed it up with the ZS EV. The ZS EV has been quite successful in the Indian market thanks to the overall package that it offers. Last year, MG launched the Astor which is basically the facelifted I.C.E version of the ZS EV. Now that the Astor is out, MG is all set to give the ZS EV a facelift as well. The ZS EV facelift is all set to launch in the coming months and one can expect the changes to be in line with the Astor.

Coming to the looks upfront, the MG ZS EV facelift features a revised profile. The front grille is completely shut due to it being an EV and it now gets full-LED headlamps with LED DRLs to highlight the visuals upfront. The interior will get a soft-touch leather dashboard with aluminum accents. One can expect a range of colors being offered for the upholstery just like the Astor. The updated ZS EV will also feature a suite of ADAS features that the Astor offers.

The facelift will bring in an improved battery pack and range. Globally, it gets a 51kWh battery pack for the base variant which is good for 317 km of range under the WLTP test conditions. We expect MG to bring in this battery pack with an improved range of over 400 km under Indian test conditions. MG also plans to launch a new EV in the ₹10-15 lakh price range in the year 2023.