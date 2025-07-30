MG Windsor EV Gets Pricier by ₹21,000 – But Is It Still Worth the Buzz?

4-Pointer Overview:
- MG hikes the Windsor Essence Pro’s price by ₹21,000, now at ₹18.31 lakh (ex-showroom).
- No mechanical or feature upgrades with the hike — just a steeper price tag.
- BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) still offers a more affordable route with buyback benefits.
- Windsor EV continues to dominate MG’s sales, but rising costs could test its charm.
Intro:
When MG launched the Windsor EV, it turned heads with its stylish looks, urban-friendly size, and serious electric range. It wasn’t just another EV — it was the flagbearer of MG’s electric ambition. So when the more feature-rich Essence Pro came in earlier this year, it naturally stirred up a frenzy.
But now, there’s a bump in the road: MG has quietly increased the price of the Windsor Essence Pro by ₹21,000. No new features, no new performance updates — just a bigger dent in your wallet.
Let’s break it down.
MG Windsor EV: A Market Leader
Launched in October last year, the MG Windsor EV quickly became the brand’s best-selling model in India, driving over 65% of total sales. Following its success, MG introduced the Windsor EV Pro in May 2025, which received a strong market response — with 15,176 and 8,000 bookings for the two variants within 24 hours.
What’s Happening — and Why It Matters
The top-end Essence Pro variant was originally launched at an introductory price of ₹17.49 lakh for the first 8,000 bookings. That quota got snapped up within 24 hours as mentioned earlier. Post that, MG bumped it up to ₹18.10 lakh.
Now, MG has gone ahead and added another ₹21,000 — bringing the total to ₹18.31 lakh (ex-showroom). The company hasn’t given an official reason, but this likely reflects rising input and production costs.
What stings? There’s no new feature or mechanical update with this hike.
New Price vs Old Price – A Quick Recap
|Variant
|Intro Price (May ’25)
|Post First Hike
|Now (July ’25)
|Windsor Essence Pro
|₹17.49 lakh
|₹18.10 lakh
|₹18.31 lakh
|Windsor Essence Pro (BaaS)
|₹13.09 lakh + ₹4.5/km
|₹13.09 lakh + ₹4.5/km
|₹13.31 lakh + ₹4.5/km
Let’s Talk BaaS – Still a Smart Buy?
For buyers leaning toward affordability, BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) remains MG’s trump card. The Windsor Pro can still be had for ₹13.31 lakh, with a battery rental of ₹4.5/km. That’s a solid ₹5 lakh upfront saving.
And there’s more: MG offers an assured buyback of 60% (ex-showroom) after 3 years or 45,000 km — making this route especially attractive for urban users with fixed usage.
What About the Windsor Exclusive Pro?
If the Essence Pro now feels a bit expensive, there’s always the Windsor Exclusive Pro. It’s priced at ₹17.25 lakh (or ₹12.25 lakh with BaaS).
Sure, it misses a few goodies like:
- Level 2 ADAS
- V2L (Vehicle-to-Load)
- V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle) charging
- Powered tailgate
- Misses out some colour options
But if you’re okay without those frills, it’s still a solid EV with impressive range.
Battery, Range, and Charging — Still a Strong Suit
Despite the price bump, the Windsor Essence Pro continues to offer solid performance:
- 52.9 kWh battery, delivering up to 449 km range (MIDC)
- Shared 136 PS / 200 Nm electric motor across all Windsor EV variants
- 60 kW DC fast charging, 20% to 80% in 50 minutes
- 7.4 kW AC charging takes around 9.5 hours
These numbers continue to make it one of the most practical city EVs on offer.
Conclusion: Still a Value-Driven Urban EV?
The ₹21,000 hike won’t change the fact that the Windsor Essence Pro is still one of India’s most range-friendly and feature-rich electric cars. But for buyers sitting on the fence, this could be a nudge to either go for the BaaS plan or step down to the Exclusive Pro.
MG’s price hike may be justified by backend economics, but as the EV space gets more competitive, customers will increasingly look for more than just badge value. It’s still a solid buy — but no longer the no-brainer it was at launch.