Lamborghini’s Hybrid Era Kicks Into High Gear as H1 2025 Sets a New Record!

Overview:
- Lamborghini delivers 5,681 cars globally in the first half of 2025 — its best-ever H1 sales
- Despite currency headwinds, the brand clocks €1.62 billion in revenue with 26.6% profitability
- All eyes are on Lamborghini’s new-age hybrids — Revuelto, Urus SE, and the upcoming Temerario
- Growth remains globally balanced, with strong demand across EMEA, Americas, and APAC
Introduction:
Lamborghini is no stranger to making bold moves. But the Italian icon’s shift to electrified performance might just be its most strategic yet. Halfway into 2025, the numbers say it all — not only has the company recorded its best-ever first-half sales, but it’s doing so while transforming its entire lineup for a hybrid future.
At a time when the luxury and performance segments are cautiously testing the waters of electrification, Lamborghini is already swimming laps — and doing so profitably.
Global Sales Snapshot: Demand That’s Truly Worldwide
Lamborghini wrapped up the first half of 2025 with a solid turnover of €1.62 billion — matching last year’s performance — while operating profit dipped slightly to €431 million, mainly due to currency headwinds. Still, the brand maintained a healthy 26.6% profit margin, a level most rivals would dream of.
What’s more impressive? Lamborghini delivered 5,681 cars globally — its best-ever H1 tally. Demand remains strong across the board:
- EMEA led with 2,708 units
- Americas followed with 1,732 units
- APAC clocked 1,241 units
This balanced global spread shows Lamborghini’s appeal is growing everywhere — from European purists to SUV-loving buyers in the U.S. and rising interest in Asia. Even in a shaky global economy, Lamborghini is charging ahead with confidence.
What’s Driving the Surge: Hybrid Models That Hit the Sweet Spot
Let’s be clear — these aren’t hybrids for the sake of compliance. They’re hybrids that push the envelope, redefining what performance means in 2025 and beyond.
Take the Revuelto. A plug-in hybrid with a naturally aspirated V12 still at its heart, it blends raw drama with cutting-edge tech. With over 1,000 horsepower on tap and a chassis built from next-gen carbon fibre, it’s Lamborghini’s boldest statement yet.
Then comes the Urus SE — a more refined, powerful, and efficient evolution of the brand’s best-selling SUV. It’s proof that performance and practicality don’t need to live in separate garages.
And just around the corner is the Temerario, a new V8 hybrid supercar that already made a splash with its track debut in Portugal. It’ll be the final piece in Lamborghini’s first fully hybrid range, with customer deliveries expected in early 2026.
Model Highlights: Performance with a Purpose
|Model
|Type
|Power Output
|What Makes It Special
|Revuelto
|Plug-in Hybrid (V12)
|1,015 HP
|Lamborghini’s boldest yet — carbon-fibre body, striking new design, and three electric motors backing a V12 punch.
|Urus SE
|Plug-in Hybrid SUV (V8)
|800 HP
|A smarter, sharper version of the Urus — lower emissions, more comfort, and a serious performance upgrade.
|Temerario (upcoming)
|Plug-in Hybrid (V8)
|TBA
|The next big thing. Track-tested, performance-driven, and set to hit the roads in early 2026.
Each of these models speaks to a different kind of buyer — but together, they reinforce a unified message: the Lamborghini of tomorrow won’t sacrifice soul for sustainability.
Leadership Speaks: Confidence in the Vision
CEO Stephan Winkelmann isn’t mincing words. For him, the numbers aren’t just a win — they’re validation.
“These results confirm that hybridizing the full range was the right move,” he said, acknowledging the backdrop of economic uncertainty and rising production challenges.
Meanwhile, CFO Paolo Poma highlighted the brand’s resilience and discipline.
“Even in a turbulent geopolitical and macroeconomic context, we’ve remained profitable and focused on our long-term growth.”
They’re not just talking numbers — they’re reinforcing a commitment to performance with a conscience.
The Bigger Picture: Cor Tauri and What’s Next
None of this is happening in isolation. Lamborghini’s hybrid push is part of a larger strategy — “Direzione Cor Tauri”, the brand’s long-term roadmap toward electrification.
Here’s what it aims to achieve:
- Sustainability without compromise
- Retaining emotional performance through advanced hybrid tech
- Gradual shift to full electrification without losing Lamborghini’s design and driving soul
In other words, Lamborghini’s not chasing trends. It’s building a future where V12 fury and electric torque exist in harmony — and where customers don’t have to choose between performance and principle.
Conclusion: Reinventing the Supercar — On Lamborghini’s Terms
Lamborghini isn’t just keeping pace — it’s confidently leading the shift.
While others are still planning their hybrid strategies, Lamborghini is already putting bold ideas on the road. The Revuelto and Urus SE are proof, and the upcoming Temerario will only sharpen that edge.
Yes, exchange rate fluctuations put a dent in the numbers — but the brand’s foundation remains rock-solid. Sales are strong, the lineup is evolving, and the company is charting its own course.
In a time of global uncertainty, staying true to your identity while pushing boundaries? That’s what real leadership looks like.