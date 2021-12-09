MG India To Launch An Affordable EV In 2023

MG Motors India was one of the first manufacturers to launch a fully-electric car in India, the ZS EV. And now, the British carmaker is looking forward to adding one more electric car in its fleet in India. MG has confirmed that they will launch a new electric vehicle which may cost up to ₹15 lakh, making it one of the most affordable electric cars in the country.

Official statement

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director at MG Motor India, said “Our next product after SUV Astor, we have been thinking about an EV and now we have been very encouraged with the absolute clarity from the government side that EV is the way to go,” Chaba was quoted by news agency PTI.

He also said the following things “We have taken the decision that we are going to introduce an EV by the end of the next financial year. It is actually a kind of a crossover and this is going to be based on a global platform, which we are going to develop and this will be an EV for the mass market for all the emerging markets including India.

We will customise this car for the range and the Indian regulations and customer taste…It will be specially tailored for India. We will start working on it right now. This is the kind of tipping point that we have been talking about that if we are able to do a car between ₹10 lakh and ₹15 lakh that can give us good volumes. So hopefully, this would be our volume EV car.”

