MG Motor To Launch The All-Electric eZS SUV In December

With bookings of the Hector SUV now open, MG Motor is now getting ready to launch their second product in the Indian market. Marking the occasion of World Environment Day, the company unveiled a video of the first prototype of this green SUV being produced at its manufacturing facility in Halol. To be manufactured at the same facility for the Indian market, this SUV would be competing against the Hyundai Kona, which is making its debut in the market soon. The first prototype seen in this video has now embarked on a journey all over the country, where MG will test its performance all over the various climatic conditions our country offers.

On offer with the MG eZS would be a full-sized boot and seating for five, making it the perfect car for people who want to go electric but also need the space and practicality of a compact SUV. The carmaker aims to contribute towards a better tomorrow for all, by providing environment-friendly mobility solutions, as part of its long-term commitment to the market. Few cars are currently being tested in extreme climatic conditions across India. Just like the Hector SUV, the eZS too will be offered as a connected SUV, with a large touchscreen at the centre. Also seen in the video is a rotary gear knob, which would let the driver change through the gears.

Also Read: MG Motor Inaugurates Its First Experience Store In India

Other details seen on the test mule include LED DRLs up front, projector headlamps, bumper cladding, faux skid plates and five-spoke alloy wheels. The charging port of the electric SUV is located under the front grille which raises up in a dramatic manner. Just like Hector, this SUV would have to go through extensive testing before it is launched. “The MG eZS, as one of the first locally-produced global EVs, will mark a new chapter in the environment-friendly mobility in India. We are delighted to be one of the first carmakers to enter this space and aim to bring accessible electric motoring to Indian customers upon the introduction of MG eZS by the end of this year,” said Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India.