LIST: Top 5 Touring Accessories Required For Long Distance Bike Rides

Exploring new locations on a motorcycle is an experience, words can hardly describe. Meeting new people, visiting new places, on a bike has the ability to empower you, at the same time freshen you up. To go on such a journey, you need to equip yourself with some necessary bike accessories for a practical and safe ride. Unlike a few years ago, there are a variety of options available now. So if you’ve charted a route already, here is a list of the top 5 touring accessories you need to have:

Tool Kit

Different bikes have different tool kits, which have evolved over the years into a set of more advanced and efficient tools. These new tool kits reduce the amount of work for the mechanic and also reduce the effort applied and increase the speed of a repair. A bike tool kit is now available at many stores and may come standard with the bike. A tool kit is now a necessary requirement for long distance touring as you never know what problems your bike might face and when it might need a repair.

First-Aid Kit

A first-aid kit is a collection of supplies and medical equipment that is used to give medical treatment in case of an emergency. There is a wide variation in the contents of first-aid kits based on the knowledge and experience of those putting it together. In case of an emergency, a first-aid kit can also save lives in case of an accident or medical emergency, and since doctors and hospitals won’t be available in remote destinations, the first-aid kit proves to be one of the most important touring accessories you need.

Saddle Bags Or Tank Bags

Saddlebags were earlier used on horses, but ever since the motorcycle was invented, the military started using these bags to carry heavy ammunition and artillery on the bike. Saddlebags are now available as modern motorcycle accessories to place across the rear portion of the motorcycle seat, making them quickly detachable. They can also be carried over the arm or shoulder of the rider and are usually made out of leather. Modern metal Saddlebags are also known as Panniers. However, a tank bag is a storage compartment attached to the top of the gas tank. Most tank bags are designed to be quickly removed to facilitate refuelling.

Portable Air Pump And Puncture Repair Kit

A motorcycle pump is a type of positive-displacement air pump specifically designed for inflating bike tires. A portable tyre inflation pump is a must-have accessory to avoid low air pressure and a possible accident. While the puncture repair kit is also a requirement in case of a flat tyre.

Also Read: Toll Booth Rules – Five Things You May Not Know

Secondary headlamps

Once the Sun goes down, a standard headlight is usually unable to light up the road against oncoming glare. There isn’t much intensity in the throw and the spread is limited. This makes riding in the dark very difficult. Especially on Indian roads, which are filled with potholes and dangerous turnings. Thus, an additional assistive headlamp will help you in navigating through dark and treacherous roads.