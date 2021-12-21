MG Motor Successfully Completes First Battery Recycling

MG Motor India, in partnership with Attero, has successfully recycled MG’s first EV battery and the metal extracts and various other commodities from the recycling process. MG Motor India has teamed up with Attero Recycling to reuse and recycle Li-ion batteries of the ZS EV electric SUV. With this move, MG Motor has further strengthened the EV ecosystem, essentially making it greener and sustainable.

Rajeev Chaba, President, and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “Ensuring end-to-end sustainability for electric vehicles is something we are passionate about at MG. Since battery waste is a challenge for sustainable mobility, we believe battery recycling is the optimum way of bridging this void. We look forward to doing more work in this space to create sustainable, end-to-end solutions that will help us drive radical impact”.

Nitin Gupta, CEO, and Co-founder – Attero Recycling, “As the momentum of EV players grows, it is becoming critical for India to have a sustainable approach to managing E-waste. It also holds the key to helping our country transition from a linear to a circular economy. We have the technology that enables us to extract almost 99% of all metals from a lithium-ion battery and we envision making India Atmanirbhar in precious metals such as Copper, Lithium, and Cobalt through these processes. We are delighted to join hands with MG and our partnership will be instrumental in strengthening the EV ecosystem and set an example across the industry.”

MG Motor: Other initiatives

MG Motor India has become the first car company to switch to wind-solar hybrid energy for its manufacturing facility. The manufacturing facility of MG in Halol will receive 50% of electricity from CleanMax Wind Solar Hybrid Park. The Halol facility is expected to begin drawing power in February 2022 from CleanMax’s hybrid park in Rajkot and will continue to do so for 15 years. Talking about the partnership, Rajeev Chaba, President, and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “We have ensured our commitment towards a sustainable future which has encouraged many to adopt zero-emission vehicles and contribute towards protecting the environment. Our association with CleanMax is another step towards developing a clean manufacturing ecosystem. With this move, we hope to enhance our role in building a sustainable environment while also lowering our energy costs.”

