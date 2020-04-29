MG Motor India Joins Hands With MAX Ventilator To Increase Ventilator Production

The scare of COVID-19 infections has been rising thick and fast. The number of infected people is rising exponentially. Some experts have suggested that India is marching towards community spreading. Between all this, many auto companies are coming forward to help the society in order to get themselves prepared. Many manufacturers have joined hands with medical technology companies in order to boost the production of ventilators. MG Motor is the latest to join the list.

MG Motor India has joined hands with Vadodara-based MAX Ventilator, a part of A.B. Industries in order to increase ventilator production. Founded in 1995, A.B. Industries has been manufacturing ventilators for the past 25 years. Max Ventilator is among the top 25 ventilator brands in the world and caters primarily to private hospitals.

This collaboration is focussed on assisting the overall production of ventilators by addressing specific areas of the supply chain, IT system and manufacturing processes. The production capacity would be increased five times to 300 ventilators per month in Phase I which should be completed within the next eight weeks. In Phase II, the production capacity can be enhanced to up to 1,000 ventilators per month, depending upon the demand, especially from the government hospitals to help meet the shortage of life-saving medical devices in the country.

Speaking on the association, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “At MG, we are committed to supporting our country’s fight against the Covid-19 crisis. We understand that ventilators are the most critical requirement at this time, and we would do our best to enhance ventilator production. The collaboration comes as a result of aligned core values of both organisations and is designed to work towards the common goal of serving the communities around where our operations are based”

Earlier, the country’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) had joined hands with AgVA Healthcare to boost the production of ventilators so as to reduce the deficit in the medical industry.

Ashok Patel, MD of A.B. Industries – MAX Ventilator, said, “In such times of need, it is an admirable thing for all those capable to come forward and help in some way. As a manufacturing company of respiratory ventilators, this collaboration with MG Motor will help us to scale up the production with our teams working together hand in hand. Collaborations like these will guarantee that we meet the requirements to treat the rising COVID-19 cases in India.”

On the business front, MG Motor is slated to launch the three-row version of the Hector, Hector Plus, around the middle of the year. MG Motor’s next launch will be the Gloster, a full-size SUV. While the Hector Plus will rival the likes of Tata Gravitas and Mahindra XUV500, the Gloster will take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.