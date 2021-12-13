MG Motor India Exploring Export Opportunities

MG Motors India recently started exporting MG Hector to Nepal from their state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat. Now, MG Motors is looking to explore its opportunities in the UK and South Africa, and other right-hand drive markets in the world. Even though all the carmakers are currently suffering from the shortage of chips, MG Motors is looking for a long-term benefit and other opportunities.

Official statement

Rajeev Chaba, President, and Managing Director, MG Motor India told PTI.”We have got inquiries from the UK because the UK is the right-hand market. So, we are also exploring the opportunity of exporting MG Hector to the UK. It’s not ruled out… once MG operation starts in South Africa that also will be a potential market.” MG Motors will not rule out South Africa as right now the car operation is has been delayed because of Covid-19. Despite the shortage of chips and order backlog in the domestic market, MG Motors is looking for a long-term outlook. On this Rajeev Chaba, President, and Managing Director, MG Motor India said,” This export is for the long term and we are seeding the markets right now, to start with a lower volume, but when the situation improves that say, in a year from now, this will give us a good diversification of our sales footprint.”

MG Hector: a quick recap

MG Hector SUVs continue to get powered by a 2.0-liter diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual, producing 170 hp of power and 350 Nm of torque; a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol that comes with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed dual-clutch auto, producing 143 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque; and 1.5-liter petrol with a mild-hybrid system and 6-speed manual churning 143 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque.

The interiors, however, have been revamped and now seem more modern than before. The 2021 Hector’s interior has bid goodbye to the all-black theme and will now be offered in lighter champagne and black dual-tone theme. While the all-black theme made the interior look sportier, the new color choices will surely help Hector feel a little more spacious than before.

For regular updates, follow us on Instagram here.