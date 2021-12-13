Skoda Commences Production Of Kodiaq Facelift

We earlier reported that Skoda Kodaiq will be launched in India in a facelifted avatar in January 2022. At the world premiere in April, Skoda Kodiaq was confirmed for India launch in the third quarter (July-September) of this year. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to wreak havoc in India and in other countries, the return of the Kodiaq had to be pushed to the fourth quarter of 2021, and inevitably, to the start of 2022. The production of the 2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift has begun at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) plant in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

Skoda Kodiaq facelift: What to expect

Talking about performance, the old 2.0L diesel engine has been replaced by the all-new 2.0L turbo petrol engine that puts out 190HP of power and 320 Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch DSG transmission and we hope for it to get 4X4 set up just like the previous generation Kodiaq. The new Skoda Kodiaq packs a revamped design. It gets a new hexagonal butterfly grille with chrome inserts. New slim LED headlamps with the DRLs running at the bottom of the headlights.

Thanks to the new grille and new headlamps, the car gets a more aggressive look as opposed to the lazier look offered by the old model. The fog lamps on this model are placed higher up just below the headlights. This car also gets a vRS variant, that offers sportier looks with 20” diamond cut Sagittarius alloy wheels. Over to the side, the look remains unchanged and offers the same bold lines and the chrome treatment around the windows. The car also gets a dual-tone color scheme, with the roof rails, rear spoiler and the ORVMs covered in gloss black. At the back, the taillights have a very edgy and slim look. We also get to see chrome treatment around the black skid plate at the rear.

On the inside, we get multiway electrically adjustable seats with memory function, massage function, ventilated and heated function along with adjustable lumbar support. It gets the new twin-spoke Skoda steering wheel, along with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch infotainment system. It is also possible that the car gets the new 9.2-inch touchscreen. The car also gets a panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting to elevate the overall finish of the cabin.

