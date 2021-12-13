Maruti Suzuki Celerio Racks Up 15,000 Bookings

Maruti Suzuki Celerio was first launched in 2014. From the very first day, Celerio became a popular hatchback in the Indian market. It was a car that brought an automatic transmission at a very low cost for the masses. Even today, the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio has proved its worth. The hatchback was launched on the 10th of November, and in just one month the car has racked up a humongous sale of 15,000 units. Despite the brand increasing its production from the month the December, as of now the Celerio has a waiting period of 12 weeks.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio: A Quick Recap

In terms of design, the car gets a completely new exterior for the second-generation model. The car now has a more rounded look as compared to the solid and sharper corners of the old model. The front gets an upright nose and an oval grille. The grille has a chrome strip running across it and honeycomb detailing inside. The headlamps are triangular halogen units and it gets fog lamps as well. The bumper gets black detailing and angular edges to give it a sporty look. The side features a familiar ORVM with turn indicators as seen on other Maruti cars. It gets flap-type door handles and blacked-out 15-inch alloy wheels on the top-end variant.

The interiors also share a similar change of heart. The Dashboard is an all-black unit with silver detailing on the steering, HVAC vents, and the centre console as well. The major highlight is the Smart Play touchscreen infotainment system, seen on the top-spec models. This system supports android auto and apple car play. The highest trim also gets, steering mounted controls, push-button start/stop, and key-less entry.

The next-gen Celerio features Maruti’s K10C 1.0-liter 3-cylinder naturally aspirated dualjet petrol engine which features an idle engine start/stop system. It produces 66hp and 89nm of torque. Maruti claims that the Celerio is India’s most fuel-efficient car with a fuel economy of 26.68 km/l for the VXI AMT variant and 24.97 km/l for the ZXI+ Manual variant. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. The car is equipped with high-level techs such as ABS, EBD, brake assist, and dual airbags as well.