Electric Bikes And Scooters In India With The Best Range

As India gears up to embrace electric vehicles (EVs) which are a cleaner mode of transport and are expected to help bring the exorbitant pollution levels in the Indian metro cities down, auto makers have taken notice of this and are readying their arsenal to launch EV offerings in the country. At the Auto Expo, we had glimpses of many cars in their EV form, both concept and production ready models. On the other hand, the two-wheeler industry has more models of EVs plying on the road already since a battery at a capacity to drive a two-wheeler is easy to develop and more feasible. Let us take a look at some of the two-wheelers with the best range in the electric vehicle segment in India:

Revolt RV400

The Revolt RV400 is the first AI-enabled electric motorcycle in the Indian market. The Revolt RV 400 electric motorcycle is offered in two variants: Standard and premium, and can go for 150km on a single charge with a charging time of 4.5 hours. Both motorcycles offer a host of features, AI-enabled technology and unique payment and maintenance schemes.

The AI-enabled Revolt RV400 manufactured by Gurugram-based Revolt Intellicorp Pvt Ltd is in many ways comparable to a conventional 125cc petrol motorcycle in terms of on-road performance. The Revolt RV 400 is powered by a 3KW electric motor and has a claimed top speed of 85kmph. Revolt RV 400 price is Rs 3,999 per month for the Premium variant and that for the base variant is Rs 3,499 per month. It’s called the MRP (My Revolt PLan) contract-based ownership experience and it will last for 37 months and Revolt will take care of maintenance, supply replacement brake pads and a set of tyres in the 3-year time period.

Motor Power: 3000 watt

Charging time: 4.5 hours

Range: 150 km

Avera Retrosa

This Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh-based electric vehicle manufacturer and energy retailer startup has come up with a rather retro looking electric scooter. The design is so profound that the company even named the vehicle after it – Retrosa. Priced at Rs 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Andhra Pradesh), the scooter promises a top speed of 90 kmph and a range of 120 to 140 kilometres on a single charge.

This is made possible by a 5 speed gear performance setting switchable between economy to sport+ mode. It has a reverse mode too that can help the rider reverse the scooter easily at a speed of 5 km/hour. Avera Retrosa is powered by a 3000 Watt BLDC motor that runs on a Lithium Iron Phosphate battery. Additional features include LED lights and disc brakes both at the front and the back, aluminium alloy wheels and a side stand sensor.

Motor: 3000 watt

Charging time: 5 hours

Range:120-140 km

Rowwet Rame

Rowwet has a range of electric scooters up its sleeve and quite interesting products too. The Rame is a step-up from the Zepop, the entry-level variant from Rowwet, with a bigger electric motor and battery. The numbers of both stand at 2,000W and 60V, 30 Ah respectively, thus increasing the top speed of the electric scooter to 55 kmph and the maximum range to 120 km (lithium-ion) at a speed of 45 kmph. Features of the e-scooter include a retro design as well as a spacious boot as claimed by the company.

Motor: 2000 watt

Range: 120 km

Rowwet Vegatron

With its sporty design, the Vegatron can achieve a top speed of 65 kmph and boasts of a maximum range of 120 km (lithium-ion) at 45 kmph on a single charge. Powering this scooter is a 2000W electric motor and 72 V 30 Ah battery. Features like LED lights, USB charging, alloy wheels and a digital instrument cluster are standard.

Motor: 2000 watt

Range: 120 km

Bajaj Chetak Electric

The name Bajaj Chetak has a special place in our memories. For decades, it was the top selling scooter prior to the revelation of the current generation automatic scooters. When Bajaj announced the revival of the brand’s most trusted product in the EV segment, it surely must have been nostalgic to every Indian who has either owned or ridden one.

For starters, the electric scooter claims a range of 95 km on a single charge in Eco mode. The same range drops to 85 km in Sports mode. This is made possible by a 3 kWh IP67 lithium-ion battery. The battery, however, misses out on fast charging support and can be charged to full capacity in around 5 hours. A single hour of charging can deliver about 25 percent of the total battery capacity, i.e. around 20 km on the run.

Motor: 3000 watt

Range: 95 km