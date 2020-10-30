MG Motor and Tata Power Inaugurate Their First Superfast Charging Station

We previously reported that MG Motor India and Tata Power partnered up for deploying 50kW DC superfast charging stations in India. Now they have inaugurated the first Superfast Charging EV station in Nagpur. The public EV charging station is available to all vehicles compatible with CCS/ CHAdeMO fast-charging standards and is in line with MG’s commitment to provide a 5-way charging ecosystem. The MG ZS EV can be charged up to 80% in 50 minutes at the facility.

More details

Other charging options with the MG ZS, India’s first pure electric internet SUV – include – free-of-cost AC fast-charger installation at the customer’s home/office, extended charging network, a cable to charge anywhere and charge-on-the-go with RSA (Roadside Assistance).

Official statements

Speaking on the inauguration, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “Further strengthening the EV charging ecosystem in Nagpur, the partnership aims to provide customers with a robust charging ecosystem to promote the adoption of cleaner and greener mobility solutions. We feel confident that it will pave the way for superior EV adoption in the region. With Tata Power as a partner, a renowned major in the field of renewable energy, we are confident that we will create a distinct synergy together.”

Commenting on the inauguration, Mr. Rajesh Naik, Chief – New Business Services, Tata Power said, “Now, more than ever, businesses have to work with a purpose – one of which is to ensure we take responsibility for protecting our environment. At Tata Power, we are heavily committed to sustainable energy solutions. Our collaboration with MG Motor demonstrates our commitment to add impetus to the EV migration in India. Nagpur’s first-ever Superfast Charging EV station is just the beginning and we look forward to quickly adding more cities to this exciting transformation.”

MG Motor India has a total of 10 SuperFast 50 kW charging stations across its dealerships in five cities – New Delhi- NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad with similar expansions to more cities. Tata Power, on the other hand, has established an elaborate EV Charging ecosystem with 200+ Charging points in 24 different cities under the EZ Charge brand along with a digital platform to facilitate an easy & smooth customer experience. The MG-Tata Power partnership will involve core values and operating models that are in line with their existing customer-centric approach.

MG ZS EV specifications

The MG ZS EV was launched at INR 20.88 lakh for the Excite variant and INR 23.58 lakh for the Exclusive trim. The ZS EV has achieved a Five Star Euro NCAP rating, where it impressed in all areas of the test, including the four key test categories: Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Vulnerable Road User and Safety Assist. Mechanically, the SUV gets an all-electric powertrain, which includes a liquid-cooled 44.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and an electric motor that can provide a total range of over 340 km on a single charge. The motor is capable enough to produce over 143 PS of maximum power and 353 Nm of peak torque and can easily propel the vehicle from 0-100 kmph in just 8.5 seconds. The battery gets an IP67 rating and the car is equipped with 3 driving modes and 3 levels of regenerative braking.