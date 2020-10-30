Mahindra Treo Zor Cargo Electric Three-Wheeler Launched In India

The world is heading towards an electric revolution. Due to their pocket-friendly nature, EVs are becoming an attractive choice for commercial usage too. Targeting commercial transport, Mahindra Electric has launched the all-new Treo Zor, which is an all-electric three-wheeler cargo vehicle. The Treo Zor will come in 3 variants, namely– Pickup, Delivery Van, and Flat Bed. The Treo Zor will be available at Mahindra’s small commercial vehicle dealerships starting December 2020.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Pawan Goenka, MD & CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “On the 75th anniversary of Mahindra, we are driven by the purpose for a tomorrow that is clean, green and technologically connected. I believe that India has a huge opportunity to become the world leader in electric vehicles for first- and last-mile connectivity. Our Treo platform demonstrates our commitment to AtmaNirbhar Bharat through the latest technology and make in India. The Treo Zor will provide a clean, sustainable, and affordable solution for last-mile delivery.”

Being an EV, the Treo Zor is an easy to drive automatic cargo three-wheeler, that comes with an electric motor that produces a power output of 8 kW(10.7bhp) and 42Nm of peak torque and it also comes with a best-in-class payload of 550kg. Being an EV, the Treo Zor not only gets a higher torque output than its rivals, but it also comes with an additional Boost mode to handle challenging situations. Mahindra has also announced that the Treo Zor will come with a lithium-ion battery pack, which will be available with a 3 year/80,000 km warranty. Mahindra also claims that the Treo Zor comes with an IP67-rated battery pack, which has a life of 1.5 lakh km. Also, the battery can be charged conveniently using a regular 15 A socket.

Mahesh Babu, MD & CEO, Mahindra Electric said, “The proven Treo electric 3-wheeler platform has already redefined last-mile mobility with over 5,000 satisfied customers who have traversed 35 million kilometers on Indian roads. Treo Zor has been developed with cutting-edge technology to deliver a substantial customer value proposition and is available in 3 variants to meet every customer need.”

Mahindra Electric has also announced that the TreoZor offers a higher savings of over Rs 60,000 a year when compared to any similar existing diesel cargo 3-wheelers. These higher savings, as per Mahindra Electric, are a result of the Treo Zor’s low maintenance cost of just 40 paise/km. Speaking about its dimensions, the Treo Zor comes with an industry largest wheelbase of 2,216 mm and a tyre diameter of 30.48 cm, which is also the largest in the industry. Apart from this, the Treo Zor also comes with a tray-loading height of 675 mm, which is claimed to be the best in the segment as well.