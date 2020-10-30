Trending: 
SsangYong Rexton G4 Facelift Leaked Ahead Of Global Launch
Mahindra Treo Zor Cargo Electric Three-Wheeler Launched In India

The world is heading towards an electric revolution. Due to their pocket-friendly nature, EVs are becoming an attractive choice for commercial usage too. Targeting commercial transport, Mahindra Electric has launched the all-new Treo Zor, which is an all-electric three-wheeler cargo vehicle. The Treo Zor will come in 3 variants, namely– Pickup, Delivery Van, and Flat Bed. The Treo Zor will be available at Mahindra’s small commercial vehicle dealerships starting December 2020.

Mahindra Treo Zor (1)

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Pawan Goenka, MD & CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “On the 75th anniversary of Mahindra, we are driven by the purpose for a tomorrow that is clean, green and technologically connected. I believe that India has a huge opportunity to become the world leader in electric vehicles for first- and last-mile connectivity. Our Treo platform demonstrates our commitment to AtmaNirbhar Bharat through the latest technology and make in India. The Treo Zor will provide a clean, sustainable, and affordable solution for last-mile delivery.”

Being an EV, the Treo Zor is an easy to drive automatic cargo three-wheeler, that comes with an electric motor that produces a power output of 8 kW(10.7bhp) and 42Nm of peak torque and it also comes with a best-in-class payload of 550kg. Being an EV, the Treo Zor not only gets a higher torque output than its rivals, but it also comes with an additional Boost mode to handle challenging situations. Mahindra has also announced that the Treo Zor will come with a lithium-ion battery pack, which will be available with a 3 year/80,000 km warranty. Mahindra also claims that the Treo Zor comes with an IP67-rated battery pack, which has a life of 1.5 lakh km. Also, the battery can be charged conveniently using a regular 15 A socket.

mahindra treo zor launch rickshaw

Mahesh Babu, MD & CEO, Mahindra Electric said, “The proven Treo electric 3-wheeler platform has already redefined last-mile mobility with over 5,000 satisfied customers who have traversed 35 million kilometers on Indian roads. Treo Zor has been developed with cutting-edge technology to deliver a substantial customer value proposition and is available in 3 variants to meet every customer need.”

Mahindra Electric has also announced that the TreoZor offers a higher savings of over Rs 60,000 a year when compared to any similar existing diesel cargo 3-wheelers. These higher savings, as per Mahindra Electric, are a result of the Treo Zor’s low maintenance cost of just 40 paise/km. Speaking about its dimensions, the Treo Zor comes with an industry largest wheelbase of 2,216 mm and a tyre diameter of 30.48 cm, which is also the largest in the industry. Apart from this, the Treo Zor also comes with a tray-loading height of 675 mm, which is claimed to be the best in the segment as well.

