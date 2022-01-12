KTM Launches 250 Adventure MY22 With New Colour Schemes!

The KTM 250 Adventure marks the entry into KTM’s portfolio if adventure biking is up to your alley. In fact, the 250 adventure has gained popularity in developing countries like ours thanks to its beginner friendliness. Now, KTM has launched the updated 250 Adventure for the year 2022 with two new colors, namely, KTM Electronic Orange and KTM Factory Racing Blue. The updated 250 Adventure can be yours for ₹2.35 lakh. Let’s take a look at everything that remains the same:

A quick recap

The main motive behind the introduction of the 250 Adventure is to make the KTM Adventure lineup more accessible. The potential customers who found the 390 Adventure to be a little pricey can opt for the 250 Adventure by paying considerably less amount. As expected, the 250 Adventure gets the same BS6 compliant 250cc, the single-cylinder engine found in the Duke 250. This engine is capable of producing a maximum power output of 29.6bhp at 9,000 rpm and 24Nm of peak torque output at 7,500 rpm. Just like its elder sibling, the 390 Adventure, KTM hasn’t tweaked the characteristics of the engine.

It is expected to carry the same high-revving nature as the 250cc engine. While it might have gone a long way if KTM had tweaked the characteristics of the 250 Adventure to fit its purpose, looking at the performance figures, we aren’t complaining. Being an ADV tourer, the Adventure 250 has borrowed a lot of parts from its elder brother- KTM Adventure 390. The bike comes with the same trellis frame with inverted non-adjustable front forks along with a rear mono-shock. To keep the price in check, unlike the Adventure 390s cornering ABS and the quickshifter+, the Adventure 250 will arrive only with switchable ABS.

It also misses out on traction control. KTM also uses identical 100/90-19 front and 130/80-17 rear wheel sizes. Like the India-spec 390 Adventure, the 250’s 43mm WP Apex fork is not adjustable, and at the rear, the WP Apex monoshock gets only preload adjustment. The suspension travel (170mm front/ 177mm rear) and ground clearance of 200mm is identical to the 390’s as well. The KTM Adventure 250 comes with a proper TFT instrument console, instead of the LCD console on Duke 250, which was very difficult to read under harsh lighting.

Apart from this, the KTM Adventure 250s TFT display will also be able to allow users to enjoy a lot of premium features like KTM’s My Ride smartphone connectivity technology for attending calls, listening to music, and optional turn-by-turn navigation on the go.

