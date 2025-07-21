MG M9 Presidential Limousine Launched at ₹69.90 Lakh – Bookings Open Now for ₹1 Lakh

Overview – Key Highlights at a Glance
- Introductory price: ₹69.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Bookings open: Pay ₹1 lakh to reserve the MG M9
- Deliveries begin: From August 10, 2025
- Luxury meets electric power: 548 km range, massage seats, dual sunroof
- Safety first: EURO NCAP & ANCAP 5-star rated
Introduction – India’s First Presidential EV Limousine Is Here
MG M9, launched under the luxury MG SELECT banner, is India’s first all-electric Presidential Limousine. With a bold design, unmatched interior comfort, and sustainable performance, it’s aimed at India’s elite—those who seek exclusivity, technology, and timeless elegance. At an introductory price of ₹69.90 lakh, it is now open for bookings with just ₹1 lakh, with deliveries starting August 10, 2025.
This isn’t just another premium EV—it’s MG’s statement of how luxury, innovation, and sustainability can blend seamlessly.
Interior Comfort – A Lounge-Like Experience on Wheels
The M9 takes luxury to the next level with its Presidential Seat setup, offering:
- 16-way seat adjustment
- Massage functions with 8 modes
- Heating & cooling for rear seat comfort
- Yacht-style dual sunroof for openness
- 64-colour ambient lighting to match your mood
- 13-speaker premium sound system with amplifier and subwoofer
- Smart Armrest to control seat and entertainment settings
- 1720 litres of boot space plus a 55-litre front trunk (frunk)
Everything is built for comfort and exclusivity—from Cognac brown leather upholstery to suede finishes that wrap around you in luxury.
Design – Subtle Elegance with a Bold Presence
Offered in three elegant colours – Pearl Lustre White, Metal Black, and Concrete Grey – the M9’s design is both modern and regal. Key highlights include:
- Wide mesh grille with minimalist LED headlamps
- Connected DRLs and waterfall-style LED taillights
- 19-inch ContiSeal™ tyres that self-seal to protect from punctures
- Heated outside mirrors for clear visibility in all weather
It’s a limousine that grabs attention—not with flash, but with finesse.
Performance & Battery – Power Meets Sustainability
At the heart of the M9 is a 90-kWh NMC battery, offering:
- 548 km claimed range on a single charge
- Fast charging from 30% to 80% in 30 minutes
- 245 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque
- Smooth and quick acceleration thanks to an electric motor
- 11 kW wall box charger (with standard installation) and 3.3 kW portable charger included
- Lifetime battery warranty for the first owner
This isn’t just a long-range EV—it’s a power-packed performer with whisper-quiet operation.
Safety First – Trusted by Global Crash Ratings
MG M9 is one of the safest electric luxury vehicles in India, built with ultra-high-strength steel and packed with safety tech:
- 7 airbags for maximum protection
- Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems)
- Driver Monitoring System for drowsiness detection
- 5-star ratings from EURO NCAP and ANCAP
- Structural rigidity that enhances crash protection
You’re not just sitting in comfort—you’re surrounded by a fortress of safety.
Quick Feature Table
|Feature
|Details
|Price
|₹69.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
|Booking Amount
|₹1,00,000 (online or in-person)
|Deliveries Start
|August 10, 2025
|Battery Range
|548 km (claimed)
|Charging
|11 kW wall box + 3.3 kW portable
|Seating
|Massage, heated, ventilated, 16-way adjustable
|Colours
|White, Black, Grey
|ADAS & Safety
|Level 2 ADAS, 7 airbags, EURO NCAP 5-star
|Boot Capacity
|1720L + 55L Frunk
|Tyres
|19-inch ContiSeal™ self-sealing
Where to Book & Experience the MG M9
Want to be one of the first to own India’s Presidential EV?
You can:
- Book online at www.mgselect.co.in
- Visit any of the 14 MG SELECT Experience Centres across 13 major cities
- Call the Elite Hub at 18005700000
- Email at [email protected]
Conclusion – A Presidential Ride for India’s New-Age Icons
The MG M9 isn’t just a car—it’s a moving statement of success, taste, and futuristic thinking. Whether you’re a business leader, public personality, or someone who demands only the best, the M9 brings everything together: top-notch comfort, impressive performance, and pure electric elegance.
And with introductory pricing of ₹69.90 lakh and bookings open now for ₹1 lakh, this might be the right time to experience the MG M9’s exclusivity firsthand.