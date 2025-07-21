  • Home
MG M9 Presidential Limousine Launched at ₹69.90 Lakh – Bookings Open Now for ₹1 Lakh

Overview – Key Highlights at a Glance

  • Introductory price: ₹69.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Bookings open: Pay ₹1 lakh to reserve the MG M9
  • Deliveries begin: From August 10, 2025
  • Luxury meets electric power: 548 km range, massage seats, dual sunroof
  • Safety first: EURO NCAP & ANCAP 5-star rated

Introduction – India’s First Presidential EV Limousine Is Here

MG M9, launched under the luxury MG SELECT banner, is India’s first all-electric Presidential Limousine. With a bold design, unmatched interior comfort, and sustainable performance, it’s aimed at India’s elite—those who seek exclusivity, technology, and timeless elegance. At an introductory price of ₹69.90 lakh, it is now open for bookings with just ₹1 lakh, with deliveries starting August 10, 2025.

This isn’t just another premium EV—it’s MG’s statement of how luxury, innovation, and sustainability can blend seamlessly.

Interior Comfort – A Lounge-Like Experience on Wheels

The M9 takes luxury to the next level with its Presidential Seat setup, offering:

  • 16-way seat adjustment
  • Massage functions with 8 modes
  • Heating & cooling for rear seat comfort
  • Yacht-style dual sunroof for openness
  • 64-colour ambient lighting to match your mood
  • 13-speaker premium sound system with amplifier and subwoofer
  • Smart Armrest to control seat and entertainment settings
  • 1720 litres of boot space plus a 55-litre front trunk (frunk)

Everything is built for comfort and exclusivity—from Cognac brown leather upholstery to suede finishes that wrap around you in luxury.

Design – Subtle Elegance with a Bold Presence

Offered in three elegant colours – Pearl Lustre White, Metal Black, and Concrete Grey – the M9’s design is both modern and regal. Key highlights include:

  • Wide mesh grille with minimalist LED headlamps
  • Connected DRLs and waterfall-style LED taillights
  • 19-inch ContiSeal™ tyres that self-seal to protect from punctures
  • Heated outside mirrors for clear visibility in all weather

It’s a limousine that grabs attention—not with flash, but with finesse.

Performance & Battery – Power Meets Sustainability

At the heart of the M9 is a 90-kWh NMC battery, offering:

  • 548 km claimed range on a single charge
  • Fast charging from 30% to 80% in 30 minutes
  • 245 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque
  • Smooth and quick acceleration thanks to an electric motor
  • 11 kW wall box charger (with standard installation) and 3.3 kW portable charger included
  • Lifetime battery warranty for the first owner

This isn’t just a long-range EV—it’s a power-packed performer with whisper-quiet operation.

Safety First – Trusted by Global Crash Ratings

MG M9 is one of the safest electric luxury vehicles in India, built with ultra-high-strength steel and packed with safety tech:

  • 7 airbags for maximum protection
  • Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems)
  • Driver Monitoring System for drowsiness detection
  • 5-star ratings from EURO NCAP and ANCAP
  • Structural rigidity that enhances crash protection

You’re not just sitting in comfort—you’re surrounded by a fortress of safety.

Quick Feature Table

FeatureDetails
Price₹69.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
Booking Amount₹1,00,000 (online or in-person)
Deliveries StartAugust 10, 2025
Battery Range548 km (claimed)
Charging11 kW wall box + 3.3 kW portable
SeatingMassage, heated, ventilated, 16-way adjustable
ColoursWhite, Black, Grey
ADAS & SafetyLevel 2 ADAS, 7 airbags, EURO NCAP 5-star
Boot Capacity1720L + 55L Frunk
Tyres19-inch ContiSeal™ self-sealing

Where to Book & Experience the MG M9

Want to be one of the first to own India’s Presidential EV?

You can:

The MG M9 isn’t just a car—it’s a moving statement of success, taste, and futuristic thinking. Whether you’re a business leader, public personality, or someone who demands only the best, the M9 brings everything together: top-notch comfort, impressive performance, and pure electric elegance.

And with introductory pricing of ₹69.90 lakh and bookings open now for ₹1 lakh, this might be the right time to experience the MG M9’s exclusivity firsthand.

