10 Glorious Years of Hyundai CRETA: The SUV That Won 12 Lakh Indian Hearts!

4-Point Overview:
- A Decade of Leadership: CRETA has led the mid-size SUV segment every single year since 2015.
- Loved by Over 12 Lakh Families: Over 1.2 million units sold, making it one of the most trusted names on Indian roads.
- Built for Evolving India: From first-time buyers to tech lovers, CRETA has grown with its audience.
- More Than a Car – A Movement: With bold design, powerful editions, and export success, CRETA is an emotion.
Intro: From an SUV to a Sentiment
Back in 2015, India was just waking up to the idea of stylish, mid-size SUVs. And then came the Hyundai CRETA—a fresh, confident face with bold shoulders, sleek design, and a promise of more. What started as Hyundai’s leap into an emerging segment is now a 10-year-long journey of trust, style, aspiration, and connection.
As of 2025, CRETA is not just a vehicle on the road—it’s a part of 1.2 million Indian households, each with a story to tell. And in this moment, Hyundai is not just celebrating a product. They’re celebrating people, journeys, and memories.
The SUV That Changed the Game
Let’s call it what it really is—the CRETA didn’t just enter the market, it redefined the mid-size SUV segment entirely. So much so, that people casually refer to this space as “the CRETA segment” now. And that’s not marketing speak—it’s cultural impact.
Since its first full year on sale, CRETA has been the top-selling SUV in its category every single year. In a time when new brands and models enter the market almost every month, CRETA’s consistency has been nothing short of iconic.
12 Lakh Stories, 12 Lakh Dreams
Over 1.2 million units sold. That number isn’t just a stat—it’s 1.2 million families, road trips, college runs, late-night drives, and car karaoke sessions.
The numbers have more depth when you break them down:
- CRETA’s yearly sales doubled from 92,926 in 2016 to nearly 1.87 lakh in 2024.
- 31% segment share in 2025, despite a flood of new rivals.
- And first-time buyers? Up from 12% in 2020 to 29% in 2024. That speaks volumes about how much trust CRETA inspires—even among those buying their very first car.
It’s not just about moving people. It’s about being part of their journey.
One CRETA, Many Personalities
In 10 years, the CRETA has learned one thing well: India loves choice. And Hyundai delivered.
Whether it’s diesel for long-distance comfort, turbo-petrol for the thrill-seekers, or EV for the eco-conscious, there’s a CRETA for everyone. Manual and automatic? Check. Panoramic sunroof? Yes, please.
Even lifestyle has a role to play. Hyundai introduced special editions like the Knight Edition and the Adventure Edition—both reflecting a different vibe, a different aspiration. Both were instant hits.
And the best part? India-made CRETAs are now being driven in 13+ countries, with nearly 2.87 lakh units exported. That’s a homegrown hero on global roads.
Celebrating 10 Years, the CRETA Way
Hyundai isn’t celebrating this milestone with just a press release. They’re inviting the people who made CRETA what it is—the customers.
- CRETA X Memories: A digital campaign that lets owners share their favorite CRETA stories and win a chance to meet Deepika Padukone or take home an iPhone.
- Legacy Drive (July 26): 100 proud CRETAs will roll out in a convoy from Hyundai HQ in Gurgaon—a celebration on wheels.
- Manifesto Film: A heartfelt tribute to the journey so far, capturing the soul of the CRETA legacy.
This is Hyundai saying, “Thank you for making CRETA more than a car.”
CRETA at a Glance – A Decade in Numbers
|Highlight
|Details
|Launch Year
|2015
|Total Units Sold (India)
|Over 1.2 million
|2024 Sales
|1,86,919 units
|2016 Sales
|92,926 units
|Segment Market Share (2025)
|31%
|Sunroof Variant Share (2025 H1)
|70%+
|First-Time Buyer Share (2024)
|29% (up from 12% in 2020)
|Powertrain Options
|Petrol, Diesel, Turbo, Electric
|Transmission Options
|Manual & Automatic
|Units Exported
|2.87 lakh across 13+ countries
|Special Editions
|Knight & Adventure
|Anniversary Activities
|CRETA X Memories, Legacy Drive, Manifesto Film
Conclusion: CRETA Isn’t Just a Car. It’s an Emotion.
In a country obsessed with value, trust, and pride, Hyundai CRETA ticked every box—and then drew new ones. From being a bold new entry to becoming India’s benchmark SUV, it has stayed rooted in what people truly want.
Ten years later, the CRETA isn’t slowing down. It’s getting smarter, bolder, more connected—and more human. Just like the people driving it.
Here’s to the next 10 years, CRETA. India’s Ultimate SUV. Undisputed, and unforgettable.