MG India Launches Digital Car Exploration Program

MG Motor India has announced the launch of eXpert which is a digital car exploration program. This program enables customers to explore the brand’s products from the comfort of their homes. The program achieves this with the help of human intervention & AR technology. This tool brings together the best audio and visual content to deliver a seamless product exploration, bridging the gap between virtual and face-to-face interaction.

Official statements

Speaking on the launch of MG eXpert, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer – MG Motor India, said, “We are delighted to launch MG eXpert, a human-driven, voice-enabled AI-backed platform. As an Auto-Tech brand, MG has introduced several industry ‘firsts’ in the Indian automotive space. With a tech-backed seamless customer experience at the core of our brand philosophy, MG eXpert works as a one-stop simple & convenient solution to multiple queries from product feature to ownership. We look forward to offering a refined, informative, interactive, and technologically advanced product exploration experience to our customers from the comfort of their home.”

MG Motor: Upcoming launches

The 2022 MG ZS EV will come with an updated front fascia, LED headlamps, DRLs, a new alloy wheel design, a new bumper, and a new taillight design. The interior will get a soft-touch leather dashboard with aluminum accents. The rear seat gets a center armrest and A/C vents. One can expect a range of colors being offered for the upholstery just like the Astor. The updated ZS EV will also feature a suite of ADAS features that the Astor offers.

The facelift will bring in an improved battery pack and range. Globally, it gets a 51kWh battery pack for the base variant which is good for 317 km of range under the WLTP test conditions. We expect MG to bring in this battery pack with an improved range of over 400 km under Indian test conditions. For reference, the outgoing car was available with a 44.5kWh battery pack that was good for a 261km range in Europe.